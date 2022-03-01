Submit Release
7.5 million farming households to be connected to Postmart.vn

VIETNAM, March 1 -  

VNPOST will update agricultural production households' information on the platform. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPOST) will cooperate with the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union (VFU) to support 7.5 million farming households to introduce their products for free on its e-commerce platform Postmart.vn in 2022.

Deputy General Director of VNPOST Nguyễn Kiên Cường said from now to 2025, the coordination will focus on introducing and connecting consumption; developing a supply chain of safe and high-quality agricultural products of farmers; building and developing sustainable value chains in association with national target programmes; and developing a network of sales collaborators and agents.

VNPOST will provide preferential products and services to the VFU and members of its chapters, professional associations, farmers' clubs, cooperative groups, and cooperatives.

It will update agricultural production households' information on the platform, as well as help farmers and agricultural cooperatives actively apply digital technology in their production and trading activities.

It plans to connect with postal e-commerce platforms of Japan, Singapore and some other regional countries.

Vietnamese products on sale on Postmart.vn are expected to be connected to e-commerce platforms of countries in the region, towards expanding to developed countries. — VNS

