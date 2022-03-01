64 Vietnamese enterprises win at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

VIETNAM, March 1 -

NovaGroup and Nova Consumer are among 64 enterprises receiving the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HCM CITY — Sixty-four business leaders and enterprises have received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 for their entrepreneurial and business excellence amidst the pandemic.

The award’s recipients were selected from 260 nominees through a stringent evaluation and judging process.

Themed “Build Back Better”, 2021 marks the award's 15th year and the 5th edition of the APEA in Vietnam.

The award has recognised entrepreneurial trailblazers within various business industries since 2007, honouring remarkable achievements in four categories (Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence).

The award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship.

The programme has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia.

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership.

Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia.

It aims to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. — VNS