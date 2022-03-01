Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,786 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Rein­state the Trans­port of Liq­ue­fied Nat­ur­al Gas to Improve U.S. Ener­gy Independence

Attorney General Ken Paxton and 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the Biden Administration reiterating that the Proposed Rule suspending the transport of liquified natural gas (LNG) by rail will greatly impact the ability of the nation to achieve energy independence. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) suspended a Trump era rule that allowed transport of LNG in rail tank cars, based on a speculative set of concerns related to climate change and greenhouse gases. 

The current geopolitical situation demonstrates the critical and clear need for the United States to maintain natural gas production and transportation through multiple distribution points throughout the country. The Biden Administration should not suspend a rule that serves the vital objective of upholding our national energy independence.     

“America’s gas production growth is not only an important benefit to our economy, but it also ensures national energy security at a time when we need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I will always fight to hold the Biden Administration accountable for dangerous and reckless policies that have disrupted our American way of life and threatened our country’s energy independence.”  

To read the comment letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Rein­state the Trans­port of Liq­ue­fied Nat­ur­al Gas to Improve U.S. Ener­gy Independence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.