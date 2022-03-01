BitYard Announces a Whole New Roadmap for 2022, Desires to Top the Trading Market

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are some interesting things about the Crypto industry from the internet. BitYard is an all-in-one crypto trading exchange that provides users a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFD), Inverse perpetual contract, and copy trading services. The platform offers a variety of services intended to simplify the trading experience and aims to bridge the gap between novice traders and professional investors.

In an interview with Michael Hung, CMO of BitYard, talked about the BitYard platform, the benefits offered on their platform, Inverse perpetual futures, and much more.





BitYard announces some interesting views: All in the one-trading platform will be the future.

There is no platform like ours that can access over 400+ pairs and offer low fees so you don't have to download many apps just to buy Crypto! For spot trading, we provide more than 400 trading pairs on the spot market. You can find almost every popular coin on BitYard. From the main crypto, we offer BTC, ETH, and also small-cap coins that have potential, such as FLOKI, SHIB, and Babydoge. You can easily buy/sell them with BitYard. For derivatives, we offer perpetual futures, lite futures (CFD), and copy trading. And there will be more functions to be launched this year.

So with BitYard, you don’t need to be frustrated to find where to buy tokens and the note so much of passwords.

BitYard desire to be the top 10 in 2022 – Michael Hung

We see Binance as the goal we want to chase in the long run. In the short run, we are trying to move into the top 10 exchanges in the world. I am in love with Bitcoin, and the idea of decentralization is very attractive, so in the long run, it was necessary and essential to get into this industry to make the world a fairer place.

BitYard Announced Roadmap for 2022:



We will cooperate with more crypto project teams this year, but now I’d like to keep it a secret. But I promise there will be many surprises.



Here is our roadmap for 2022:

Q1: Launch of Leveraged Token.

Q2: Launch of USDT margined perpetual futures, Grid Trading Bot and Play-to-earn mining pool feature.

Q3: Launching BitYard platform token named BYD.

Q4: BYD Launchpad will be released along with stalking features on the platform.

About BitYard:



Easy to get in to Crypto world: Credit Card Payments On BitYard With Banxa Partnership



In February 2021, BitYard partnered with P2P crypto marketplace BANXA to facilitate users with additional payment methods to purchase Bitcoin with an option of more than 150 fiat currencies: further increasing the convenience and ease of adoption.

Thanks to the partnership with BANXA, users of BitYard from around the world can quickly start investing in crypto-assets and buy through several ways, including bank transfer, domestic wire, online wallets, and gift cards.

Whether you are a beginner or have already dabbled your hand in the world of crypto, ‘Grow your future in the yard’ easily and safely, with BitYard.

Email – support -at- bityard.exchange



Live chat – accessed via the mobile apps or the Web

Social media – Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a Professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.)



Company: BitYard Contact Person: https://t.me/bityardmedia Email: media -at- bityard.exchange Website: www.bityard.com Location: Singapore