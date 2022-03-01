The Male Toiletries Market Sees Growth Rate Of 6% With Multifunctional Product Development As Per The Business Research Company's Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers male toiletries market size, male toiletries market forecasts, major male toiletries companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the male toiletries market, the development of high-performance and multifunctional products is emerging amongst the male toiletries global industry trends. Major players operating in the male toiletries sector are focused on developing high-performance and multifunctional products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2021, CavinKare, an India-based consumer goods company, launched the BIKER's brand. To meet the needs of the urban male, the company launched beard oil, beard cream, 2-in-1 shampoo conditioners, and shower gel under the BIKER'S brand. Due to men's strong interest in personal grooming products, the brand will offer head-to-toe treatments for all the problems caused by long commutes and stress. The products are supplemented with the richness of substances like Moringa leaves, Aloe Vera, and others, providing comprehensive treatment and sustenance.



The global male toiletries market size is expected to grow from $23.30 billion in 2021 to $24.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Male toiletries market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The increasing demand for male toiletries from metrosexual men is expected to propel the growth of the male toiletries market in the coming years. Someone who is exceptionally careful about his grooming and appearance and generally spends a substantial amount of time and money on shopping as part of this is referred to as a metrosexual, a combination of metropolitan and sexual. For instance, in the YouGov Omnibus survey 2019, it was found that 1 in 30 men wear makeup, and one in eight wear it to express their personality and creativity. In a 2019 survey by Nielsen, they reported a 14% increase in the number of men keeping up with the latest fashions over the past five years, and 69% of Australian men use at least one male grooming product in the bathroom. Therefore, the increasing demand from metrosexual men fuels the male toiletries market.

Major players in the male toiletries market are Beiersdorf AG, L’Oréal SA, Procter & Gamble Company (P & G), Shiseido Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Molton Brown Limited, Vi-john Group, Unilever PLC, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, The Hut.com Ltd., and Brickell Men's Products.

The global male toiletries market analysis report is segmented by product into deodorants, haircare products, skincare products, shower products; by type into mass products, premium products; by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, others.

North America has the largest male toiletries market share. The regions covered in the male toiletries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Male Toiletries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide male toiletries market overviews, male toiletries market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, male toiletries market segments and geographies, male toiletries market trends, male toiletries market drivers, male toiletries market restraints, male toiletries market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

