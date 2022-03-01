Candia Woman Injured in Rental Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: CO Levi Frye 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 March 1, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – On Monday, February 28, at approximately 1:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a two-vehicle snowmobile crash on Trail 141 in the town of Pittsburg. EMS personnel from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue and 45th Parallel Ambulance responded along with Pittsburg Police. The victim was identified as Amie Jones, 40, of Candia, NH.

The closest Conservation Officer was over an hour away, so Pittsburg Police assisted by investigating at the scene of the crash by interviewing witnesses and involved parties prior to the Conservation Officer’s arrival.

Medical first responders determined that additional medical resources would be needed, so a request was made for a med flight by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter.

Jones was transported out of the woods by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue and stabilized by 45th Parallel Ambulance medics. She was placed in the ambulance and transported to the nearest landing zone where she was then placed in the DHART helicopter and flown to Dartmouth- Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation revealed that Jones and members of her family had rented snowmobiles from a local rental agent and had just departed for a ride on the trails. Jones had a passenger on the back of her snowmobile when she crossed over onto the left side of the trail, striking another snowmobiler who was traveling in the opposite direction. Jones then collided with a tree. Jones’s passenger was uninjured. The operator of the machine that Jones struck was also uninjured. This was reportedly the first time Jones has operated a snowmobile.

This is the third rental snowmobile crash in the last three days resulting in serious injury.

No further information available at this time.