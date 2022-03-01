A Major Celebration for a Major Milestone. Mr Mohammed Hakim Celebrates His 100th Birthday

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 1 - 27th February, 2022

The longest surviving member of the Realize Road/Mandingo Community celebrated his 100th birthday on February 26th 2022 in a beautiful celebration hosted by his relatives and loved ones.

The programme was packed with activities that included guests such as His Excellency Arun Kumar Sahur, the High Commissioner of India to Trinidad and Tobago, Councillor Rafi Mohammed and a performance by renowned village poet and writer Mr Arjune Teeluck.

Delivering brief remarks on behalf of the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, Public Relations Officer Mr Rennie Mohammed told guests that given these uncertain and unprecedented times, the milestone of living to one hundred years is no easy feat to accomplish. As such, the Ministry relaunched the National Centenarian Programme to honour and celebrate persons 100 years and over throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Remarks were also delivered by representatives of the Pond Boy Sports Club, Strivers Sports Clubs and Realize and Mandingo Road Women's Group.

Delivering greetings on behalf of Realize and Mandingo Road's Women's group, Ms Sherida Rahaman said that Mr Mohammed Hakim, fondly called 'Uncle William’ has touched the lives of at least seven generations. She further stated that if there was an Olympic medal for extraordinary love, kindness and generosity, he would win the gold through his selfless love for all humanity. She further told those in attendance that Uncle William would have contributed greatly to several projects in the area including the Lengua Primary School and Masjid in the area. That generosity she said transcended into transporting children to school while fully employed at Texaco.

The Ministry was once again pleased to honour 'Uncle William' as part of the National Centenarian Programme and encourages persons to register for the programme via the Ministry's website, www.social.gov.tt. For more information on the programme, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2002 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).