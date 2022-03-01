Brian Gavin of Volunteers of America Achieves Certified Fund Raising Executive Recognition
Brian’s achievement of this certification demonstrates Volunteers of America’s commitment to professional standards and VOA’s values,”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Gavin, SVP of communications and marketing for Volunteers of America has earned his CFRE certification from Certified Fundraising Executive International. Established in 1981, CFRE is the only globally recognized fundraising certification and is accredited by the American National Standards Institute as the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals. There are approximately 7,500 professionals around the world who hold this designation that’s endorsed by the world’s leading professional and philanthropic associations and organizations.
— Mike King, president and CEO, Volunteers of America
Individuals receiving the credential must meet a series of standards including tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written exam.
“The CFRE credential was created to identify for the public and employers those individuals who possess the knowledge, skills and commitment to perform fundraising duties in an effective and ethical manner,” stated CFRE International President and CEO Eva E. Aldrich, Ph.D. “As a voluntary achievement that requires dedication, the CFRE demonstrates a high level of commitment by Brian to the fundraising profession and the donors it serves.”
Gavin has been with Volunteers of America since 2018. Prior to that he was with Lutheran Social Services of New York and Catholic Charities. He is on the board of directors of the Association of Lutheran Development Executives and is a member of the National Press Club.
He is a graduate of the University of Scranton where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications. He later earned a Master of Arts in communications from Fordham University and a certificate in fundraising from New York University.
Gavin resides in Alexandria, Va. with his wife and daughter.
For more information on Volunteers of America, visit www.voa.org.
About Volunteers of America
Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, our ministry of service has supported and empowered America’s most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 1.5 million people in over 400 communities. Our work touches the mind, body, heart and ultimately the spirit of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services. Learn more at www.voa.org.
