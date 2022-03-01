"Addiction Doesn't Discriminate...It's an Equal Opportunity Destroyer" says Dino Miliotis

Dino Miliotis poses with friends at oyster roast Hungry supporters enjoy food and fun A show of support for Foundation's second chance employment initiative

Oyster Roast Brings Community Together, SUNSPACE & StoneKitchen Pledge Support for Hyer Calling Foundation's Second Chance Employment Initiative

Show me someone committed to recovery and fire in their belly, and I'll show you some of the most productive members in our workforce” — Dino Miliotis CFO of the Hyer Calling Foundation

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It's a great night," said Dino Miliotis, CFO of Hyer Calling Foundation at an oyster roast held at Helms Port Estates last Saturday night. "To see a community come together in a show of support, priceless."

Hyer Calling Foundation recently announced a national awareness campaign to address workplace stigma associated with substance abuse and recovery. “People need a second chance,” said Miliotis, a recovering addict himself, and spokesperson for the Foundation. “The Foundation offers those in recovery the tools needed to get back into the workplace and live productive, meaningful lives.”

Few know this better than Miliotis. For the past 40 years he has been a driving force in the world of business. Gracing the pages of Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine, to interviews with Sally Jesse Raphael and Oprah Winfrey, this self-made millionaire has done it all. But just when things couldn't get any better, an addiction to alcohol took over his life. "I couldn't believe it," explains Miliotis. "I had everything yet still felt empty inside... I needed help"

Miliotis, best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband, Bug-Ban, made millions stocking the shelves of retail America and 63 other countries. After coming out of rehab, clean and sober, Miliotis decided to put his business savvy and personal experience to work.

"I believe our Foundation is the gold standard in after-care," he says. “Look, 30-days in rehab is not enough time.” “It’s evident, based on overwhelming calls for assistance, that care is based only on what insurance will cover but does nothing to address the stigma associated with addiction or ongoing recovery.”

There’s no doubt some employers are hesitant to hire a recovering addict. According to Better Addiction Care, the relapse statistics are but a sobering reminder of how fragile the recovery process can be.

• 90% of heroin users relapse.

• 90% of people with an alcohol addiction relapse.

• 88% of methamphetamine users relapse.



“These relapse figures demonstrate our need to do more, provide hope,” says Miliotis. “Show me someone committed to recovery and fire in their belly, and I'll show you some of the most productive members in our workforce."

The Foundation focuses on reducing the stigma of substance abuse addiction—in essence improving the workplace experience. Customized programs, free of charge, include professional counseling, family counseling, life coaching, career counseling, legal services and job placement assistance. "We need your help to continue our mission" Miliotis explains. "Donations and sponsorships really help."

To donate go to https://donate.thehyercallingfoundation.org/ or for more information call (910) 599-2854

The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.

“What’s most rewarding is offering job placement assistance through our growing network of supportive employers,” says Miliotis. “And I'm proud to announce a few new additions tonight, Southport's SunSpace Eastern Shore Showrooms and StoneKitchen."