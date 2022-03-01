VSP responds to reported shooting outside hospital in St. Johnsbury

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont State Police responds to reported shooting outside hospital in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. The exact circumstances of this incident are evolving and currently unknown. The hospital is secure.

Troopers from multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including St. Johnsbury and Derby, are responding to the scene, along with detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations. No one is currently in custody.