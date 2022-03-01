GMSacha Inchi $ QEDN one of the top companies at Gulfood in Dubai 2022

We are GMSacha Inchi GMSacha New Lifestyle 2021 GMSacha New Life style 2021 logo

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN is one of the top companies at Gulfood in Dubai 2022. Our company was featured during the Gulfood news in Expodubai 2022

GMSacha made it to one of the top brands in Gulfood ExpoDubai” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

Gulfood, the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition. As the world's largest annual food and hospitality show, Gulfood is where the latest tastes, trends and innovations are unveiled. It's where the global food industry meets to trade, so you can benchmark price, quality, service, reliability and consistency.

With almost 5,000 exhibitors participating from over 120 countries, we say Gulfood is the world's biggest annual food and hospitality show. Now we want you to know how we are going to make it the best!

GMSacha Inchi is the only superfood rich in Omega 3 6 9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 amino acids. GMSacha Inchi beverage is packed in Tetrapack and can have a self-life of 6 months or more. INVIMA is the Colombian institute of food and medicine. INVIMA works together with the FDA to approve food and medicine for humans with this approval we can export to the USA, Canada, and other countries.

What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane.https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

