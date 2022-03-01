House of Advisors Hosts Thursday 11th Congress of Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and Arab World

MOROCCO, March 1 - The House of Advisors will host on Thursday the 11th Congress of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World, placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

In a statement, the upper house stresses that this congress will be opened by an address by Naama Mayara, speaker of the House and the Association, and by the presentation of a detailed report of the General Secretariat on the activities of the Association during the previous period, as well as the future prospects.

The congress' proceedings will continue with the formation of three commissions namely: the financial commission, the commission of programs and the commission of the final statement, adds the same source.

MAP 01 March 2022