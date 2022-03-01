Submit Release
Sprizzer, the Spritz making machine for home parties, will be launched on Kickstarter in March

Sprizzer logo

Friends having fun and using Sprizzer to make a perfect Spritz

Enjoy the party and create a perfect Spritz just by pulling a lever

How to prepare a perfect Spritz in few seconds for your guest: pull the lever and magic happens!

Sprizzer adds a pop of fun and excitement to any party or gathering. Simply pull the lever and magic happens.

We invented Sprizzer in Treviso (Venice area, Italy) and we manufactured it in small quantities for bars and restaurants. We have now developed a new model to be manufactured for domestic use.”
— Gianluca Marcassa
TREVISO, VENETO, VENICE AREA, ITALY, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprizzer will be launched on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in March: the machine to create a perfect Spritz directly into the glass in a simple and fast way, with a 40% discount on launch day. 4,500 people have already booked.

It’s easy to use and specially designed to create the perfect Spritz drink because each ingredient comes out in just the right mix to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world.
Simply pull the lever, and magic happens!


At parties it is often complicated to prepare cocktails: they take time, energy and can be messy.
With Sprizzer everything is simple: it can be used by the host to prepare many spritzes in a few minutes, but it is much more fun if it is left at the disposal of its guests, self-service.

Sprizzer was tested during 2021: people were thrilled to be able to drink Spritz even at house parties and very much amused by the Sprizzer operation.

“We invented and patented Sprizzer in 2012 in Treviso (Venice area, Italy), the land of Prosecco” says Gianluca Marcassa, one of the creators “and we produced it in small quantities for bars and restaurants. We have now developed a new model to be produced on a large scale for domestic use. "

It does not require electricity, so it can be used anywhere in the house, in the backyard, camping and in any indoor and outdoor situation.

Sprizzer does not use pods, capsules and other single-serving consumer products. It is therefore eco-friendly because it avoids the production of waste; using it is unexpensive because it does not bind to the purchase of expensive refills authorized by the manufacturer.

Compared to the premixed products available on the market, Sprizzer allows each person to fill it with good quality wine, their favorite bitter and most loved soda, with the confidence of knowing which ingredients they used.

Sprizzer is a 100% made in Italy product: designed in Treviso and made only with Italian suppliers (EU materials).

Specifications:
- It does not require electricity.
- It can be used anywhere in the house, in the garden, camping and any indoor / outdoor situation
- The liquid containers can be refilled repeatedly during the party, without interrupting the use of Sprizzer
- The liquid containers have different volumes so that they empty at the same time
- It can be easily carried anywhere the dedicated bag (optional)
- It is easy to wash, by hand and dishwasher
- Easy to disassemble and store
- 100% designed and made in Italy


The pandemic has made people rediscover the joy of getting together in small groups and today Sprizzer can enter all homes with the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, starting in March 2022.

It is possible to pre-register on www.sprizzer.net to take advantage of the 40% discount on launch day. (4,500 pre-registered so far)

Press Kit on: https://shorturl.at/cmvD6
Launch video: https://youtu.be/pCjBx6dW0DE

