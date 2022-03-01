Free E-Book Available— "Resilience Matters: Opportunities for Action to Strengthen Communities"
Contributors to the Island Press Urban Resilience Project uplifts sustainable, equitable solutions while highlighting ongoing challenges in this new e-book.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, all the good news came with an asterisk.
American democracy survived an unprecedented assault on January 6, but the nation is even more bitterly polarized. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time, but a substantial swath of the American public refused to get the jab. The Biden administration swept into office on promises to tackle climate change and “build back better,” but progress was thwarted by key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
In this hopeful and frustrating year, contributors to the Island Press Urban Resilience Project celebrated our collective progress while highlighting how far we have yet to go. Those ideas—originally published as articles, op-eds, and interviews in outlets like "U.S. News & World Report," "Next City," "The Hill," and "Earth Island Journal"—have been collected in a new e-book "Resilience Matters: Opportunities for Action to Strengthen Communities," now available at no cost.
Written by thought leaders including former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council (WHEJAC) co-chair Richard Moore, and WE ACT for Environmental Justice executive director Peggy Shepard, "Resilience Matters" addresses the economic, environmental and social dimensions of resilience.
The articles and opinion pieces in this e-book connect the dots between COVID-19, climate change, and inequality. By making these connections, contributors draw back the curtain on exploitative systems that threaten both people and the planet. But while the problems are interconnected, the solutions are too. From calling for a new Hippocratic Oath in the era of climate change to highlighting the importance of funding environmental justice nonprofits, these selections illuminate the path forward in a year of change.
Organizations contributing to "Resilience Matters" include New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, Resilient Cities Catalyst, Healthy Community Services, Health Care Without Harm, Environmental Protection Network, National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), Emerald Cities Collaborative, Resilience Initiative for Coastal Education (RICE), The Nature Conservancy, Bay Area Regional Health Inequities Initiative (BARHII), Clean Energy Group, Environmental Grantmakers Association, Georgetown Climate Center, Climate Interactive, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, and Deep South Center for Environmental Justice.
Island Press E-book
Publication Date: February 2022
181 pages | 6x9 | Price: Free
ISBN: 9781642832839
http://www.islandpress.org/resilience-matters-download
Founded in 1984, Island Press works to stimulate, shape, and communicate the information that is essential for solving environmental problems. Today, with more than 1,000 titles in print and some 30 new releases each year, it is the nation’s leading publisher of books on environmental issues. Island Press is driving change by moving ideas from the printed page to public discourse and practice. Island Press’s emphasis is, and will continue to be, on transforming objective information into understanding and action. For more information and further updates be sure to visit www.islandpress.org.
In 2013, Island Press launched the Urban Resilience Project (URP) with support from The Kresge Foundation and The JPB Foundation. The project brings together thought leaders from a broad range of expertise to generate and cross-pollinate ideas on urban resilience in the era of climate change. These ideas are then shared in a variety of media—books, articles, podcasts, webinars, and educational coursework. For more information and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.islandpress.org/URP
