Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Owing to Downward Trend in Sales of Motorcycles and Cars | Panasonic, Exide, CSB

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market is expected to be valued at US$ 34,535.01million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% % during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Market Insights.

In the last few years, the number of batteries produced has increased steadily. In North America alone, there are almost 500 different lead acid manufacturers from a wide variety of manufacturers. Some major manufacturers that are prominent in the automotive industry are Sony, Bosch, and LG Chem. It is not surprising to find that these leading players have also established large manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific.

The automotive lead acid battery market in North America is expected to witness significant decline, as sales of motorcycles and cars witness downward trend. For instance, Yamaha Motor Co. has projected that the companyโ€™s motorcycle sales will drop 4.7% to 60,000 units in North America in 2020. During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, motorcycle sales dropped 6.3% to 63,000 units year over year. Similarly, Harley-Davidson Inc. reported that retail sales volumes dropped 4.3% in 2019 from 2018.



The Coherent Market Insights research report is an essential document for Automotive Lead Acid Battery market enthusiasts, policymakers, investors, and players. In addition, this market report also provides top to a bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and the developing business sectors. For a clear knowledge of the market, every aspect covered in the study has been examined and presented in detail. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives a clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

The Automotive Lead Acid Battery market study report provides a logical and comprehensive assessment of current competition and future trends. Aside from the financial overview, the commodities division component shares, sales data, the organizationโ€™s presence, and the corporate profile section all provide essential information about the key stakeholders. The research study objectives of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market report are continuously involved in the research of the profile of key players that are established in recent times to keep the record updated.

ยป Exide Technologies

ยป Enersys Inc.

ยป FIAMM S.p.A

ยป Johnson Controls Inc.

ยป Exide Industries

ยป GS Yuasa Corporation

ยป CSB Battery Technologies

ยป Panasonic Corporation

ยป East Penn Manufacturing Company

ยป Leoch International Technology Limited.

August 2020: Fiamm announced to equip its lead-acid battery with Galooli's AI Remote Management and GPS Tracking Solution to fight industrial-battery theftโ€” a concern for operators of remote assets in the telecom and railway industries.



The global automotive lead acid battery production has been increasing steadily since early 1990s. The production rate is predicted to be about 50 million a year by the end of the next decade. This is expected to grow to around 100 million a year in the coming decade. In North America alone, the average production for automotive lead acid batteries is estimated at over three million a year. Asia Pacific is expected to make a significant contribution to the automotive lead acid battery market.

A major growth trend is expected in Asia Pacific, where the demand for automotive lead acid batteries is expected to grow at double the rate of the United States. Demand for the batteries is expected to be much higher in South Korea and Japan. The development of new technologies is expected to result in the reduction of cost while maintaining the high quality and safety. The global automotive lead acid battery manufacturing is expected to continue its rapid growth due to a wide range of factors including higher quality, lower cost and better output.

โœค Market Performance

โœค Market Outlook (2022-2027)

โœค Market Trends

โœค Market Drivers and Success Factors

โœค The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

โœค Value Chain Analysis

โœค Structure of the Global Market

โœค Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



Objectives of the Study:-

โœค To elucidate in-depth details about the key influencing factors of growth in the market including drivers, threats, opportunities, and constraints.

โœค The report provides details of leading niche company profiles.

โœค To analyze the important markets by presenting individual growth trends in the markets, growth prospects, and overall contribution to the overall growth of the market.

โœค In-detailed analysis of company players and identify their new opportunities.

โœค A deep research study of prioritized geographic and end-user markets.

โœค The report provides market statistics prepared with different industry standards such as SWOT, PESTLE, primary research, secondary research, and more.

โœค Market size summary for the products, services, technologies, platforms, and solutions in the selected countries

โœค Market value and annual growth of the products and services, by category

โœค Summary of product development attributes to new markets.

โœค Stakeholder perceptions for the future of the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market.



