Protein Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 97.58 Billion in 2028 | At a CAGR of 7.8%

Protein Ingredients Market

Rising demand for plant-based protein powder and increasing adoption of nutritional and sustainable diets are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Protein Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 97.58 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for plant-based protein powder and inclining adoption of nutritional and sustainable diets are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rapid implementation of advanced technologies and rising innovation in new protein sources are also expected to boost growth of the global protein ingredients market in the years to come.

Rising preference for plant protein is leading to rising innovation in new protein sources and rapid implementation of protein extraction technologies. Increasing research initiatives to replace animal proteins with plant-based protein in order to provide sustainability with natural ingredients and quality nutrition is another factor expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising research & development activities by protein manufacturers for developing new flavors and protein ingredients is expected to boost revenue growth of the global market.

Increasing number of advancements such as development of new biotin and organic protein products by manufacturers is also expected to support revenue growth of the global protein ingredients market. Various start-up companies are coming up with latest skin and hair protein supplements with organic ingredients, which is increasing adoption of protein ingredients. Furthermore, rising demand for animal protein ingredients due to presence of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D & B2 in the products is increasing adoption of animal protein. This, in turn, is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market.

Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1864

However, high cost of protein powders and concerns regarding side effects of protein ingredients used in food products are some factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period. Lack of antioxidants, fibers,, and minerals in protein products can lead to insufficient nutrition,in individuals, which could also hamper market revenue growth. Additionally, over-consumption of protein requirements can lead to some major health problems, such as high blood cholesterol, weight gain, and heart and kidney diseases. This is another major factor that can limit adoption of protein ingredients and thus, restrain market revenue growth.



Food & beverages segment is expected to account for considerably larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Rising demand for protein-based cereals and infant nutrition products among consumers is expected to boost growth of this segment.

The Europe protein ingredients market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness about nutritional benefits of protein ingredients and several start-ups focusing on manufacturing plant-based protein in countries in the region are expected to drive protein ingredients market revenue growth in Europe.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Cargill, Inc., Gelita AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, AMCO Proteins, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, and FrieslandCampina N.V.

Request Discount on Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1864

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein ingredients market on the basis of ingredient type, application, source, and region:

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Dry Type

• Liquid Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Animal Feed

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Animal Protein

o Egg Protein

o Gelatin

o Dairy Protein

• Plant Protein

o Wheat Protein

o Vegan Protein

o Soy Protein

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1864

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global protein ingredients market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global protein ingredients market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global protein ingredients market?

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-protein-ingredients-market

