Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 Announces A New Blog Post Regarding Chronic Kidney Disease

Nine Out Of Ten Adults Have This Disease & Don't Know They Have It

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7 announces a new Blog Post regarding Chronic Kidney Disease. More than 1 in 7, adult Americans have chronic kidney disease (CKD) which is a serious and growing health problem. CKD can lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems so it's important to know the risk factors and symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things individuals can do to avoid developing CKD. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 1 in 7 American adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is about 15% of the population or 37 million people. Nine in 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it. For more informaion on (CKD) visit: https://www.balance7.com/chronic-kidney-disease

Dr. Nooristani

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

