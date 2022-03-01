Global Adhesive Tapes Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 % during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Major market players operating in the global Adhesive Tapes Market include 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Scapa Group PLC (Canada), and Rogers Corporation (US). 3M Company (US)

The global adhesive tapes market has been estimated a value USD 65912.65 million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.34 % during the forecast period, as per a recent market study by Quince Market Insights.

Various end-user sectors, such as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, and food and beverage, use adhesive tapes. Adhesive tapes are used to bond vehicle components instead of screws, fasteners, or the welding process in the automobile industry. Adhesive tapes are used for packaging and sealing food containers in the food and beverage industry, which is an important sector with a stable need for adhesive tapes. The demand for advanced adhesive tapes with increased durability has risen in response to the growing demand for sustainable food packaging solutions that keep food goods at room temperature while preventing contamination from the environment.

These tapes are widely utilized in the medical business because they are extremely resilient and prevent infection. The market for adhesive tapes is also being driven by the growing desire for tiny, lightweight, and stylish personal devices. Sealing, connecting, insulating, EMI shielding, and heat dissipation of numerous sections and components of electronic products are all done with these tapes.

COVID 19 Impact on Global Ceramic fiber Market

Every industry has been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. COVID-19 has influenced customer behavior all around the world. The epidemic also wreaked havoc on the adhesive tapes industry, which saw production hampered due to a shortage of resources and trade restrictions. COVID-19 has had a significant economic impact on a variety of financial and industrial sectors, including travel and tourism, manufacturing, and aviation, to name a few. Between 2020 and 2021, the biggest economic downturn happened. As a result of an increasing number of countries instituting and prolonging lockdowns, economic activity is dwindling, which has an impact on the global economy.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Technology

Based on technology, the market is divided into Solvent, Hot-melt, Water-based. The Asia Pacific region's water-based adhesive tapes market is being driven by a constant growth in demand from the building and construction industry, owing to major infrastructure projects in India, Taiwan, and other growing countries. Water-based technology adheres well to a variety of surfaces and is employed in a wide range of packaging applications. Water-based technology is environmentally safe and does not release any VOCs during formulation, hence demand for these tapes is growing and is the fastest growing segment in the market. The huge demand for water-based adhesive tapes around the world is due to this.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Backing Material

Based on backing material, the market is divided into Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and others. Paper tapes with a rubber adhesive layer manufactured of crape paper have a wide range of applications. These tapes are environmentally safe and come in a variety of colors. Paper tapes have excellent adhesion, heat insulation, and temperature tolerance. When compared to PET adhesive tapes, these tapes offer more comfort. They are thin, flexible, and smooth, making them ideal for vehicle and aviation manufacture, as well as appliance manufacturing, HVAC, and paper and printing applications. The type of raw material used in the manufacturing of paper can have a significant impact on the quality of paper backing tapes. The quality of the adhesive tape, as well as where, how long, and for what purpose it should be used, determine the use of paper backing material.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type

Based on type, the market is divided into Single-Sided, and Double-Sided. The global adhesive tapes market was dominated by single-sided adhesive tapes. Adhesive is applied to one side of a backing in single sided tapes. The backing material might be polymeric film, paper, foil, nonwoven, or high thread count woven cloth, while the adhesive could be natural rubber, silicone, or acrylic.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application

Based on applications, the market is divided into Specialized Tapes, Packaging Tapes, Masking Tapes, Others. Specialized Tapes, electric insulation, car body repairs, masking, and surface protection are all common uses for adhesive tapes in the automotive industry. The masking tapes are expected to grow due to an increase in the use of adhesive tapes in vehicle interior parts to give improved resistance and adhesion ability during the projected period.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Category

Based on category, the market is divided into Commodity Adhesive Tapes, and Specialty Adhesive Tapes. Commodity Adhesive Tapes are increasing in Asian countries as disposable income rises, people's lifestyles change, and their reliance on the use of electronic gadgets grows. Commodity segment is the fastest growing segment and mostly used segment so far in the market industry.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by End-Use

Based on End use, the market is divided into Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Others. The fastest-growing market for specialty adhesive tapes is healthcare. The global specialty adhesive tapes market is likely to be driven by an ageing population, increased chronic illness incidence, and high demand for in vitro diagnostics, hydrophilic films, transdermal patches, and oral dissolvable films.

Because of the advent of new and advanced technology, as well as increased digitalization in both the paper and provider segments, the healthcare business is undergoing significant changes. Disposable infant diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products all use adhesive tapes. Due to optimal fiber composition and good forming, the release liners utilized in these products have great tear and tensile strength.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Resin Types

Based on Resin type, the market is divided into Acrylic, Rubber, and Silicone. Because of its favorable physical and chemical qualities, low cost, and applicability in a variety of end-use industries such as packaging, transportation, and healthcare, acrylic resin is in great demand. Acrylic resin is fastest growing segment in the market. Because they are more resistant to other solvents, chemicals, and water, acrylic-based adhesive tapes are appropriate for both solvent and water-based technologies. Among all the resins used in the adhesive tapes sector, water-based acrylic adhesives are the least expensive.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by Region

Based on the region, the global Adhesive Tapes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific adhesive tapes market in the healthcare industry is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Traditional wound care goods such as dry dressings, first-aid kits, and adhesive bandages are in high demand in the region, which is driving this increase. The demand for new goods in this region is projected to rise as people become more aware of sophisticated wound care. The high economic growth rate in the region is mostly related to huge investments in numerous industries such as automotive, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and building and construction. Several companies in the region, including Nitto Denko (Japan) and Ajit Industries (India), are establishing new factories or expanding their current adhesive tape production operations. The low cost of production and the potential to better service local rising markets are two advantages of relocating production to Asia Pacific.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Ceramic fiber Market:

January 2020, Nitto Denko Corporation established its head office in Tokyo in addition to its current headquarters in Osaka. This expansion aided in the development and strengthening of the Nitto Group, as well as the enhancement of its brand value. It also led to the production of new value for customers by fusing the company's multiple areas of business and technology.

October 2019, to address packaging issues, 3M Company introduced Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+. It offers great performance for e-commerce and other shipments while also overcoming the challenges of inadequate box sealing tape.

June 2019, Nitto Denko Corporation and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma collaborated on a medication application called LONASEN Tape (20 mg, 30 mg, and 40 mg) for an atypical antipsychotic transdermal patch formulation. Because this treatment is applied to the skin, it maintains a steady drug concentration in the blood for 24 hours, it is well tolerated and effective.

March 2019, tesa SE invested more than USD 91 million to grow its business in Suzhou, Greater China. Precision adhesive tapes for the electronics and automotive industries are manufactured at the new facility.

Some Major Findings of the Global Ceramic fiber Market:

Adhesive Tapes Market , by Resin Types (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone); by Technology (Solvent, Hot-melt, Water-based); by Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), others); by End Use Industry (Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Others); by Type (Single-Sided, Double-Sided); by Application (Specialized Tapes, Packaging Tapes, Masking Tapes); by Category (Commodity Adhesive Tapes, Specialty Adhesive Tapes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

