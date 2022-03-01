NEBRASKA, March 1 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts: Revised Revenue Forecast Is Green Light for Tax Relief, Canal, and Public Safety Projects

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts commented on a decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, which raised the revenue forecast by $370 million for the current fiscal year FY2021-22 and $405 million for FY2022-23.

“At the same time we are delivering top-notch government services, we have unprecedented tax revenues,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The increased forecast shows Nebraska can responsibly deliver a variety of tax relief that will return excess revenue back to the people. We don’t have to choose between income tax relief and property tax relief – there is room for both. It’s also critical that we fully finance the Perkins County Canal and the Nebraska State Penitentiary for the safety and security of future Nebraskans.”