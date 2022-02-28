Carper Statement on Senate’s Failure to Debate Women’s Health Bill

DELAWARE, February 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), today released the following statement after the Senate failed to advance his co-sponsored legislation, the Women’s Health Protection Act:

“Across our country, we’re witnessing an all-out attack on women’s rights to make their own health care decisions, as state legislatures continue to pass extreme laws that violate the constitutional precedent established by Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago. These constitutional rights for women, as well as decades of legal precedent, hang in the balance as the Supreme Court is poised to decide a case in a few short months that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today, we had a chance to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to protect full access to health care for women in the United States and to safeguard the principle that women, not politicians, should be making these deeply personal decisions.

“This is a vital time in the fight for women’s health care in this country. Despite this setback, we can’t give up this critical fight.”

