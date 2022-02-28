State Senator Gary Farmer thanks Congressman Ted Deutch for his dedicated service

FLORIDA, February 28 - Tallahassee —

State Senator Gary Farmer released the following statement thanking Congressman Ted Deutch after the announcement that he would be retiring from the United States House of Representatives:

"As a constituent and friend, I would like to thank Congressman Ted Deutch for the dedicated and excellent representation which he has provided for our community for over a decade. The American Jewish Committee is extremely fortunate to have such a staunch supporter of the Jewish community taking the helm.

"It is often said in circumstances like this one, that there are some big shoes left to fill. In this case, the void left in the absence of Congressman Deutch may amount to more of a crater sized hole than a simple pair of shoes. Congressman Deutch has spent his time in the halls of Congress as a steadfast defender of the environment, a loud voice for our children and elderly, a consistent ally for the people of Israel, and a tireless warrior in the fight to end the gun violence that has devastated our community.

"Ted Deutch deserves an endless font of gratitude from the people of Florida and our nation for his unyielding pursuit of a better world for every American."