The global home medical equipment market is predicted to be growing at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2021 to 2027
TEXAS, US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home medical equipment market is predicted to be growing at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global home medical equipment market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments.
The home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality, and distribution channel, and region. The home medical equipment market is segmented as below:
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/sample-request/home-medical-equipment-market/
By functionality:
– CPAP accessories
– CPAP machines
– home liquid oxygen containers
– mobility assist & patient support equipment
– other home oxygen delivery equipment
– oxygen cannula
– oxygen concentrators
– patient monitoring equipment
– therapeutic equipment
By distribution channel:
– hospital pharmacies
– online
– retail medical stores
By region:
– region
– Asia-Pacific
– Europe
– North America
– Middle East and Africa (MEA)
– South America
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global home medical equipment market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, ConvaTec Group, General Electric Company, Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., Resmed Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, among others.
*REQUEST FREE SAMPLE TO GET A COMPLETE LIST OF COMPANIES
Historical & Forecast Period
This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2017 to 2027 considering 2020 to be the base year.
Scope of the Report
– To analyze and forecast the market size of the global home medical equipment market.
– To classify and forecast the global home medical equipment market based on functionality, and distribution channel, and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for the global home medical equipment market.
– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global home medical equipment market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for the global home medical equipment market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global home medical equipment market.
Why Choose This Report
– Gain a reliable outlook of the global home medical equipment market forecasts from 2021 to 2027 across scenarios.
– Identify growth segments for investment.
– Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.
– The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.
– Strategy consulting and research support for three months.
– Print authentication provided for the single-user license.
Full Report Description at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/global-home-medical-equipment-market/35873/
Table of Content:
Part 1. Introduction
1.1 Market definition
1.2 Key benefits
1.3 Market segment
Part 2. Methodology
2.1 Primary
2.2 Secondary
Part 3. Executive summary
Part 4. Market overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
Part 5. Global market for home medical equipment by functionality
5.1 CPAP accessories
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 CPAP machines
5.2.1 Market size and forecast
5.3 Home liquid oxygen containers
5.3.1 Market size and forecast
5.4 Mobility assist & patient support equipment
5.4.1 Market size and forecast
5.5 Other home oxygen delivery equipment
5.5.1 Market size and forecast
5.6 Oxygen cannula
5.6.1 Market size and forecast
5.7 Oxygen concentrators
5.7.1 Market size and forecast
5.8 Patient monitoring equipment
5.8.1 Market size and forecast
5.9 Therapeutic equipment
5.9.1 Market size and forecast
Part 6. Global market for home medical equipment by distribution channel
6.1 Hospital pharmacies
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Online
6.2.1 Market size and forecast
6.3 Retail medical stores
6.3.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Global market for home medical equipment by region
8.1 Asia-Pacific
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market size and forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market size and forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
8.4.1 Market size and forecast
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Key competitor profiles
8.1 Abbott Laboratories
8.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
8.3 Baxter International Inc
8.4 Becton, Dickinson And Company
8.5 ConvaTec Group
8.6 General Electric Company
8.7 Invacare Corporation
8.8 Johnson & Johnson
8.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.10 Medtronic plc.
8.11 Resmed Inc
8.12 Smith & Nephew Plc
*REQUEST FREE SAMPLE TO GET A COMPLETE LIST OF COMPANIES
Divyansh Jain
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global home medical equipment market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments.
The home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of functionality, and distribution channel, and region. The home medical equipment market is segmented as below:
Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/sample-request/home-medical-equipment-market/
By functionality:
– CPAP accessories
– CPAP machines
– home liquid oxygen containers
– mobility assist & patient support equipment
– other home oxygen delivery equipment
– oxygen cannula
– oxygen concentrators
– patient monitoring equipment
– therapeutic equipment
By distribution channel:
– hospital pharmacies
– online
– retail medical stores
By region:
– region
– Asia-Pacific
– Europe
– North America
– Middle East and Africa (MEA)
– South America
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global home medical equipment market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, ConvaTec Group, General Electric Company, Invacare Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., Resmed Inc, Smith & Nephew Plc, among others.
*REQUEST FREE SAMPLE TO GET A COMPLETE LIST OF COMPANIES
Historical & Forecast Period
This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2017 to 2027 considering 2020 to be the base year.
Scope of the Report
– To analyze and forecast the market size of the global home medical equipment market.
– To classify and forecast the global home medical equipment market based on functionality, and distribution channel, and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for the global home medical equipment market.
– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global home medical equipment market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for the global home medical equipment market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global home medical equipment market.
Why Choose This Report
– Gain a reliable outlook of the global home medical equipment market forecasts from 2021 to 2027 across scenarios.
– Identify growth segments for investment.
– Stay ahead of competitors through company profiles and market data.
– The market estimate for ease of analysis across scenarios in Excel format.
– Strategy consulting and research support for three months.
– Print authentication provided for the single-user license.
Full Report Description at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/global-home-medical-equipment-market/35873/
Table of Content:
Part 1. Introduction
1.1 Market definition
1.2 Key benefits
1.3 Market segment
Part 2. Methodology
2.1 Primary
2.2 Secondary
Part 3. Executive summary
Part 4. Market overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
Part 5. Global market for home medical equipment by functionality
5.1 CPAP accessories
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 CPAP machines
5.2.1 Market size and forecast
5.3 Home liquid oxygen containers
5.3.1 Market size and forecast
5.4 Mobility assist & patient support equipment
5.4.1 Market size and forecast
5.5 Other home oxygen delivery equipment
5.5.1 Market size and forecast
5.6 Oxygen cannula
5.6.1 Market size and forecast
5.7 Oxygen concentrators
5.7.1 Market size and forecast
5.8 Patient monitoring equipment
5.8.1 Market size and forecast
5.9 Therapeutic equipment
5.9.1 Market size and forecast
Part 6. Global market for home medical equipment by distribution channel
6.1 Hospital pharmacies
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Online
6.2.1 Market size and forecast
6.3 Retail medical stores
6.3.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Global market for home medical equipment by region
8.1 Asia-Pacific
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market size and forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market size and forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
8.4.1 Market size and forecast
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Market size and forecast
Part 8. Key competitor profiles
8.1 Abbott Laboratories
8.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
8.3 Baxter International Inc
8.4 Becton, Dickinson And Company
8.5 ConvaTec Group
8.6 General Electric Company
8.7 Invacare Corporation
8.8 Johnson & Johnson
8.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8.10 Medtronic plc.
8.11 Resmed Inc
8.12 Smith & Nephew Plc
*REQUEST FREE SAMPLE TO GET A COMPLETE LIST OF COMPANIES
Divyansh Jain
Research Reports Hub
+1 512-487-7970
divyansh.jain@researchreportshub.com