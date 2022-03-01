Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market assessed to grow with a noteworthy rate during 2020-2027
US, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market assessed to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is due to increasing consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety and security that leads to demand for ADAS in the vehicle. The era of electric vehicles is rising and may bring transformation and driving experience to the automotive industry with the help of advanced driver assistance systems. Advanced driver assistance systems can help with steering control. The cameras in ADAS use radar sensors to find parked or slow-moving vehicles to help avoid vehicle collisions. This outstanding feature is expected to help expand the global driver assistance system market. Automatic sensor technology in ADAS makes driving safer and provides a seamless experience. During rain, the wiper is automatically activated and controls the speed so that external obstacles do not hinder safe driving. It also helps detect if the driver is distracted. The system monitors the driver's neck and eye movements to ensure that the driver looks straight ahead, which helps maintain safety checks to ensure a great driving experience on the road and contribute to the surge in the global market for advanced driver assistance systems.
Type Overview in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market:
Based on type, the global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market classified into Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Park Assist, Automatic High Beam Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Driver Monitoring, Front Lighting, AEB, Night Vision, Head-Up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Surround View System, and Traffic Sign Recognition. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System estimated to lead the market due to lower prices, which enables aftermarket adoption by medium and small car owners.
Sensor Overview in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market:
Based on Sensor, the global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market categorized into LiDAR Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, RADAR Sensor, and Image Sensor. The Image Sensor is likely to lead the market by 2027, owing to its application, which to provides better sensitivity and image processing along with lower implementation cost.
Vehicle Type Overview in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market:
Based on Vehicle Type, the global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS market classified into Passenger Cars (Sedan, Hatchback, Minivan, and Others), Light Commercial Vehicle (Utility Vehicle, Light Truck, and Others), Buses and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV). The Passenger Cars segment projected to lead the market by 2019 as a result of swelling demand for compact cars with standard ADAS features.
Regional Overview in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market:
By geography, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS) Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific projected to dominate the market owing to the growing demand for comfort and luxury driving, the advent of smart cities with 5G networks, and stringent road safety regulations.
Additionally, the presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region will further fuel the industry demand.
Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, ZF Friedrichshafen, Texas Instruments, Magna International, TRW Automotive, Aisin Seiki Co., Delphi, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductor Inc, Mobileye, Harman International, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Valeo, Samsung, and Hella are the key players in the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market.
