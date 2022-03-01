Blowing Agents Market Size, Share, Demand to Reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Blowing Agents Market Size – USD 1.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market trends – High demand for Zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP).

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Blowing Agents Market is estimated to reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for polymeric foams, especially polyurethane foams, is driving demand for blowing agents, especially rapid growth in their end-user industries such as construction and appliances. Furthermore, high growth in end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to fuel the demand for blowing agents even further.

The growing demand for polyolefins, polyurethane, and natural foam blowing agents, development of low GWP foam blowing agents, zero ODP, and increased efficiency of foam blowing agents are factors augmenting the demand of the market. The increase of investment in the development of low-cost and environmentally friendly foam blowing agents is also encouraging market demand.

Wide a large variety of end-user industries for polymer foams, and high demand for polyurethane blowing agents is driving the market in North America. Global environmental threats such as global warming and degradation of the ozone layer are also encouraging demand. To curb greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. administration is deploying strict environmental legislation. The creation of low GWP blowing agents and zero / small ODP blowing agents provides ample prospects for business growth.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

The Chemours Company, Honeywell International Inc., Nouryon, Arkema, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., Linde PLC, INEOS, Harp International Ltd., and Sinochem Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increase in the application of foam blowing agents in various end sectors is one of the driving factors of the blowing agents market.

The growth in the construction industry has resulted in high demand for blowing agents. In addition, increasing the requirement of high efficiency for the manufacturing of polymeric foams has fueled the growth of the blowing agents market.

Blowing agents are environmentally friendly and are generally used in construction due to their non-ozone depleting, non-VOC, low global warming potential, and decreased energy consumption. These help in building a more homogeneous material, leading to stronger, tighter insulation, and higher energy efficiency.

Hydrofluorocarbons are a group of industrial chemicals that are used mainly for cooling and ventilation. HFCs have been developed to replace stratospheric ozone-depleting compounds currently being phased out under the Montreal Protocol on Compounds Depleting the Layer of Ozone.

The blowing agents that are used in producing Polystyrene Foam are Butane and Pentane, which are pure hydrocarbon similar to polystyrene.

Polystyrene foam can be more than 95% air and is commonly used to make home and appliance insulation, surfboards, lightweight, protective packaging, food and vegetable packaging, road and road bank stabilization systems, vehicle components, and more.

Type Outlook:

Polystyrene Foam

Polypropylene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Others

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Appliances

Building and Construction

Packaging

Bedding & Furniture

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Global Blowing Agents Market report covers the assessment of the key players and their market scope through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The statistical analysis provides accurate assessment of the growth of the major manufacturers/companies operating in the industry. The report covers analysis of the factors that directly influence the growth of the market such as marketing strategies, development platforms, product portfolio, and others.

