Construction Plastics Market to Surpass USD 149.94 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Rising government investment in construction activities & increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride in construction are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Construction Plastics Market size is expected to reach USD 149.94 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by the rising investment of government bodies in the development of commercial buildings & public infrastructures in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia. In India, for instance, the infrastructure sector is developing and a fast pace and it has become one of the biggest focus areas in the industry. The Indian government is planning to invest approximately USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure during 2019-23 for accelerating the sustainable development of this country.

Rising usage of plastics in a wide range of applications, especially in the construction industry, including piping, insulation, interior design, and window frames, is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Plastic materials are being extensively used in the construction industry, owing to their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, corrosion resistance, the requirement of low maintenance, high durability, and great versatility properties.

Furthermore, rising demand for polyvinyl chloride for making pipes, window profiles, and flooring & fittings is projected to increase its popularity among the construction industry and drive market growth. Polyvinyl chloride is capable of resisting oils, weathering, greases, fungus, acids, and moisture. Construction plastics are also lightweight and hence can be easily transported and moved on site.

The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global Construction Plastics market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals, medical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical, and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations, and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers details about financial standing, global positional, license agreement, business expansion plans, and product portfolios of each player operating in the market. The global Construction Plastics market is extremely competitive and comprises various key players operating at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, R&D investments, and new product launches to gain a robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Top Key Players include DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Berry Plastics Corporation, and JM Eagle.

In June 2021, BASF SE introduced VALERIUS, a new brand of its plastic additives portfolio. It would enable customers to achieve different sustainability goals. This new brand is expected to bring a significant sustainability value to plastic applications by reducing emissions, improving durability, promoting biodiversity, and saving energy. This new product portfolio would continuously evolve to support customers in the plastics industry on accelerating sustainability journeys. BASF SE introduced this new brand with an aim to increase the sustainability of plastics, along the entire polymer value chain.

The Polyvinyl chloride segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global construction plastics market over the forecast period. This type of plastic is easy is mold, highly recyclable, and lightweight. Unlike other types of plastics, polyvinyl chloride is the most versatile material as it is being extensively used in pipes & fittings, flooring, window & door profiles, and roof membranes.

The pipes segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global construction plastics market, owing to the ability of plastic pipes to transport water in a safe and hygienic way. Plastic pipes are easy to install, operate, and maintain due to their lightweight and flexible properties. These properties help in coping with different soil movements, which, in turn, is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The construction plastics market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Governments of emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are investing huge sums in the development of commercial buildings and public infrastructures. This factor is expected to drive demand for construction plastics in this region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global construction plastics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Expanded Polystyrene

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Windows & Doors

Pipes

Insulation Materials

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

