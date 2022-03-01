4-Tert-Amylphenol Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2028 | Covid-19 Analysis | SI Group, Sasol Lim

4-Tert-Amylphenol Market

4-tert-Amyl phenol or para-tertiary Amyl phenol (PTAP) is used in the manufacturing of phenolic resins which are then utilized in paints, coatings

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Growing demand for infrastructure in various regions of the world, owing to increasing population, urbanization, and retail and hospitality sectors is expected to drive the Global 4-Tert-Amylphenol Market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.8% in the global 4-tert-amylphenol market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future. The regional market was valued at US$ 13.06 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific 4-tert-amylphenol market is followed by North America and Europe region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟒-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭-𝐚𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟕.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖).

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

➣4-tert-amylphenols are extensively used in the manufacturing of ethoxylated novolaks, which are used as oil field demulsifiers in oil drilling applications. Rising crude oil and shale gas exploration activities have paved the paths for oil & gas drilling operations, which in turn, has boosted the global 4-tert-Amyl Phenols market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the U.S., around 330 units of crude oil rotary rigs were in operation in June 2016, which increased to 861 units in July 2018. In 2015, the U.S. EIA also stated that the total shale production in the U.S. was 15.2 trillion cubic feet, up by 13.4% from 13.4 trillion cubic feet in 2014.

➣4-tert-amylphenol is used as a disinfectant in many agricultural applications. Increasing population across the globe is propelling demand for food, which in turn is accelerating growth of the agriculture industry.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The growing usage of 4-tert-amylphenol in a wide range of disinfectant applications is expected to boost the market growth. 4-tert-amylphenol is used in the manufacturing of disinfectants and disinfectant cleaner products used in and around hospital, medical and institutional areas, schools, homes, farms, and other areas, where disinfection is required and/or desired.

𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱:

North America: U.S. and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: Middle East and Africa

𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱:

By Application: Plastic Additive, Vulcanizing Agent, Disinfectant, Pesticide, Emulsifier, and Others

By End -Use: Plastics & Polymer Industry, Rubber Industry, Surface Cleaners, Textile, Agriculture, Oil Drilling, and Others

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟒-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭-𝐚𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

SI Group, Sasol Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., BOC Sciences, Lanxess AG, DeLong Chemicals America, Penta Manufacturing Company, Henan Coreychem Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Merck KGaA

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

➤Research Objectives and Assumptions

➤Market Purview

➤Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

➤Global 4-Tert-Amylphenol Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

➤Global 4-Tert-Amylphenol Market, By End -Use, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Tons & KT)

𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆

Coherent Market Insights followsa comprehensive research methodology focused on providing the most precise market analysis. The company leverages a data triangulation model which helps company to gauge the market dynamics and provide accurate estimates. Key components of the research methodologies followed for all our market reports include:

➤Primary Research (Trade Surveys and Experts Interviews)

➤Desk Research

➤Proprietor Data Analytics Model

𝐈𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings.

