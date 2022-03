Microalgae Market is projected to total US$ 18.1 Bn by 2028- FMI

Microalgae Market

Microalgae Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and Forecast

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers prefer sustainable ingredients when it comes to food and beverage consumption. Thus businesses operating in the food industry are investing in research and development to produce exclusive and high quality goods, as well as embracing the newest expertise which will allow them to ascertain high-quality standards.Customers predominantly favor brands that have the finest quality products. Hence, competition is growing in the microalgae sector . Coupled with this, they are willing to pay more for high-quality products since they desire food products that are produced using organic ingredients.For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13748 Key Takeaways from Microalgae MarketIn terms of species, spirulina is leading with value share with 41.7% in 2021.Phaedactylum is expected to grow with CAGR 7.9% over forecast period in microalgae food sector.Among end users, health and medical segment is leading microalgae market in 2021, followed by food and beverage sector.“Manufacturers operating in the microalgae market are aiming at manufacturing self-sustainable products and offer consumers a greater choice of new category products including microalgae as key ingredient,” said a lead analyst at FMIIncreasing Functionality of Microalgae to Propel GrowthThe microalgae ingredients currently available in the market do not serve a single purpose. Each microalgae species could be used for a number of purposes. This raises the product's market value. Its clean label nature also adds to its allure. Because of its range of functionality, researches are being conducted to discover new functionalities and to use microalgae products in these applications to achieve better results.Despite the fact that different microalgae products have different applications, the function of all of them is essentially the same. The only difference between these products is their effect in these applications.Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-13748 Who is winning?Customers are increasingly focusing on service and quality. As a result, companies are investing in research and development initiatives to create unique and innovative high-quality product lines, as well as concentrating on integrating cutting-edge technology to maintain a high standard.Various manufacturers are focusing on providing microalgae products at the best possible price, due to their increasing demand among customers.Companies such as Pondicherry Spirulina Farms, an India-based Spirulina producer is selling powder spirulina at a price as low as US$ 3.7-4.5 per Kg which is the lowest price for Powder Spirulina in the world. Global average of Powder Spirulina is US$ 6.5-12.5 per KgSome of the other leading microalgae producers are Parry Nutraceuticals, DIC Corporation, Roquette Frères, BASF SE, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Lonza Group AG, Chlorella Industry Co., LTD. Koninkliijke DSM NV, Yunnan Green-A-Bio-engineering Co Ltd, and many more.Microalgae Market By CategorySpecies Type :SpirulinaChlorellaDunaliellaHaematococcusCrypthecodiniumSchizochytriumEuglenaNannochloropsisPhaedactylumSource :Marine WaterFresh WaterEnd Use Application :Food and Beverages SectorHealth and Medical SectorAnimal Feed SectorPet Food SectorCosmetics and Personal Care SectorFertilizers SectorTo remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13748 About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Contact:Corporate HeadquarterFuture Market Insights,1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,United Arab EmiratesFor Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comFor Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/microalgae-market