TCS (Touring Club Switzerland) participates in bicycle marketplace velocorner.ch
The largest mobility club in Switzerland and the largest online bicycle marketplace in Switzerland velocorner.ch are teaming up.MURTEN, SWITZERLAND, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCS (Touring Club Switzerland) participates in the leading online bicycle marketplace velocorner.ch
The largest mobility club in Switzerland and the largest online bicycle marketplace in Switzerland are teaming up. Through this collaboration, TCS is expanding its range of services in the cycling sector. The common goal of velocorner.ch and TCS is to promote the bicycle trade in Switzerland and to make it accessible to the widest possible audience in a simple way.
velocorner.ch is the counterpart in the bicycle sector to well-known online car trading platforms such as AutoScout24. The idea of velocorner.ch: to create an online platform where the latest bikes as well as used and previous year models can be offered for sale. Private sellers and interested parties as well as dealerships can use this platform equally for buying and selling. velocorner.ch has already been successfully underway since 2018 and is the country's largest online bicycle marketplace with over listed25'000 bicycles and the connection of over 350 bicycle dealers in all language regions of Switzerland.
Now, the largest mobility club in Switzerland and the largest online bicycle parking site in Switzerland are teaming up. As the bicycle is becoming an increasingly important means of transport, the TCS as a mobility club wants to expand its services in the bicycle sector, as Bernhard Bieri, Director Club of the TCS emphasizes:" Today, our 1.5 million members are increasingly traveling multimodally, i.e. at the same time by car, public transport and increasingly also by bicycle. The cooperation gives us the opportunity to offer our members access to the services of velocorner.ch and at the same time to deepen our partnerships with bicycle dealers throughout Switzerland. From this, we will be able to jointly develop further services in the bicycle sector in the future."
"Thanks not least to e-bikes, we are experiencing an enormous bike boom in Switzerland. Compared to the car market, the bike industry is years behind in terms of online presence and with velocorner.ch we are trying to close this gap with passion for bikes and digital expertise across the country. With TCS as a partner, we can now exploit our services even better," says Ciril Stebler, co-founder and CEO of velocorner.ch.
Ciril Stebler
Velocorner AG
0442787070398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn