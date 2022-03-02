Paras Biopharmaceuticals joins the Bioseet Platform, expanding its global outreach of Biosimilar Develop & Partnership
PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, a Biologics CDMO and complex generics development company in Oulu, Finland is pleased to announce that it has joined Bioseet.OULU, FINLAND, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paras Biopharmaceuticals looks to expand global outreach of its ‘Biosimilar Development & Partnership’. Bioseet, based in Munich, Germany, is an enterprise encompassing a virtual marketplace and teamspace for Biosimilar and other generic assets to facilitate deals online. Being part of Bioseet will strengthen the company’s business development opportunities.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals biosimilar approach and portfolio pipeline comprises of unique biosimilars that have niche indications, low competition, high-value and growing market opportunity, and low risk for development.
The company’s product pipeline includes biosimilar candidates of Oncology, Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Metabolic Diseases. Paras Proprietary Technologies are used for scale-up optimization of Biosimilars with enhanced activity and greater stability. Paras Biopharmaceuticals looks forward to reaching out to global and regional pharma / biopharma companies for joint clinical development and high-value Biosimilars.
“Paras Biopharmaceuticals believes that its association with Bioseet will enable the company to reach out to selected and specific pharmaceutical partners for bring these high value and quality biologics at affordable prices,” says Dr Mark Jackson. Administration lead.
“Bioseet’s marketplace is the global leader in digital biosimilars deal initiation. The platform is tailor-made to the partnering needs of biosimilars and generics producers. Paras Biopharmaceuticals will benefit from the direct access to Bioseet’s growing network of commercialisation partners,“ says Olaf Ucksche, CEO of Bioseet .
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy has established its expertise in the three critical areas of development and licensing of biosimilar production technologies, enabling the development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development and supply of bioprocess enzymes used routinely in biologics development and production.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php.
