Masking Tapes Market Innovative trends with next largest revenue-generating business opportunity by 2028

Masking Tapes Market

Masking tape is a variety of adhesive tape used for the temporary concealment of surfaces.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, Growth in the construction industry is expected to boost the Masking Tapes Market . Among regions, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share of 38% in the global masking tapes market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The global masking tapes market is expected to surpass 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟎𝟎𝟕.𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 and exhibit a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐𝟎% during the forecast period (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖).

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global masking tapes market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the masking tapes industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings in the Masking Tapes Market

𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐄)

BY Material Type

Foam

Foil

Paper Based

Plastics

Others (Glass, Fibers, etc.)

BY End User

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

General Industry

Residential

Others (Electronic, etc.)

Top Key Players in Global Masking Tapes Market:

PPI Adhesive Products, PPM Industries SpA., Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, tesa SE, Ubis, 3M, CCT Tapes, K.L. & Ling, Avery Dennison Corporation, CMS Group of Companies, Nitto Denko Corporation, and TOYOCHEM Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Rapidly expanding automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes. Growing sales of vehicles across the globe is fueling the demand for masking tapes. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 41 million cars were sold across the world in 2020. Overall global car sales will continue to grow with the annual growth rate of 3.6% in the next five years. The increasing population, growing disposable income, and ease of accessibility of credit and funding is boosting the building & construction industry, which in turn boosting the masking tapes market. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles from the booming logistics and passenger transport sector is expected to boost the demand for masking tapes.

In 2020, the automotive industry struggled to cope with the COVID-19 impact; however, electric cars remained a bright spot. Despite various challenges, electrical car sales was positive in 2020. Shifting focus on lightweight and electric vehicles has been fuelling the demand for advanced masking tape solutions. Due to their high flame resistance, adhesion, and dialectic strength, the application of masking tapes is also surging in the aerospace industry.

Key features of the study:

➤This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global masking tapes market, market size (US$ Million & Mn. Sq. Meter), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

➤It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

➤It profiles key players in the global masking tapes market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Global Masking Tapes Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The global masking tapes market has been impacted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments across the globe have imposed nationwide lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus, which resulted in the shutdown of businesses and a halt in several economic activities. According to the International Monetary Fund’s 2020 report, the global economy contracted sharply by 3.0% in 2020, which is worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis. Moreover, the supply chain disruption has indirectly led to low demand for masking tapes.

