Grants to support the creation of geoparks in Small Island Developing States

UNESCO and the Global Geoparks Network (GGN) have launched a joint initiative to promote the Geopark concept in Small Island Developing States.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. By raising awareness on the importance of the area’s geological heritage in history and society today, UNESCO Global Geoparks give local people a sense of pride in their region and strengthen their connection with the area. The creation of innovative local enterprises, new jobs and high quality training courses is stimulated as new sources of revenue are generated through geotourism while the geological resources of the area are protected.

The UNESCO/Global Geoparks Network Grant is a tailor-made consultancy service specifically designed to support local teams to develop a UNESCO Geopark project. The grant includes several steps and actions. GGN Experts will advise and accompany the granted territory from the initial idea to the official application as UNESCO Global Geopark. All services provided through the grant will be free of charge for the territory.

Analysis of the territory: Two GGN Experts will be dedicated to each granted territory. They will hold digital meetings with the granted territory to analyse the context and prepare the field mission.

Field mission: The two GGN Experts will conduct a 10 day mission to the granted territory. During this mission, the experts will visit the main sites of the granted territory, engage with local communities, government representatives, local associations, potential Geopark partners and other relevant stakeholders.

On-line assistance: After the mission, the GGN Experts will prepare a report with the different steps that the granted territory will need to take and the challenges it will need to resolve. The experts will keep on providing guidance through digital meetings in view of a formal submission of an application file.