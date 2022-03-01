SoftBank-funded Fourier announced a strategic partnership with KINESIQ Inc.

BalanceMotus™ KINE-SIM Fourier Intelligence's RehabHub™ Lukas Dufault, President and CEO, KINESIQ Inc.

The Canadian med-tech company, KINESIQ Inc. and SoftBank-funded Fourier Intelligence, the global leader in rehab robotics, announces strategic partnership

Fourier will continue to invest in such partnerships to stay ahead of the competition, and we look forward to the next stage of our journey, together with our strategic partners.” — Zen KOH, Co-Founder & Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence entered a bilateral strategic partnership with KINESIQ Inc. As part of the global partnership, KINESIQ and Fourier Intelligence will jointly launch the BalanceMotus™ KINE-SIM as part of the RehabHub™ concept globally in March 2022 in response to increasing demand for intelligent rehabilitation solutions.KINESIQ Inc. developed the BalanceMotus™ KINE-SIM, the world's first balance and gait exercise equipment combining two motorised force plates with real-life scenarios dedicated to functional autonomy preservation in August 2021. KINESIQ Inc. will fully integrate its technology into the Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™ Movement & Balance Series under this partnership. This comes timely as Fourier, which recently closed its Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and followed by Prosperity7 Ventures, an Aramco Ventures Fund and Vision Plus Capital, is accelerating its innovation in healthcare robotics solutions and expansion of global market reach."KINESIQ Inc. is very excited to enter into this strategic partnership," said Lukas Dufault, President and CEO of KINESIQ Inc. "Our partnership with Fourier enables us to focus on delivering innovative healthcare solutions. This strategic partnership allows both parties to leverage on each other's strength and resources, to increase further our installation base riding on Fourier's Global Sales and Marketing network covering more than 54 countries.""Fourier is pleased to be part of this global shift towards consolidation of healthcare solutions companies. We firmly believe our domain-specific expertise will fuel more of such strategic collaborations that address the healthcare challenges we see today," said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global HQ CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group. "Fourier will continue to invest in such partnerships to stay ahead of the competition, and we look forward to the next stage of our journey, together with our strategic partners."

Fourier Intelligence RehabHub™