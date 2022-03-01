Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,757 in the last 365 days.

Foam Systems, llc Begins Construction of its Second Spray Foam Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Louisiana

Foam Systems begins construction of its second regional spray foam manufacturing plant in Louisiana increasing its US daily production capacity by over 500%

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foam Systems, llc, a leader in the spray foam industry and manufacturer popular brands such as Thermoseal Spray Foam Insulation and others, announced today that it has started construction of its second regional manufacturing facility in Mandeville, LA.

Foam Systems objective is to open manufacturing facilities across the USA to expedite time to market, create manufacturing redundancy, lower operational and logistics expense, and offer a fresher more reactive product to its customers.

This new Louisiana plant offers an additional 40,000 square feet of manufacturing and offices increasing current production capacity by over 500%.

“With the ever-changing competitive landscape in the spray foam industry, it is critical to stay one step ahead by improving time to market, integrating manufacturing redundancy, and lowering operational and logistics costs. We are fully committed to opening more manufacturing facilities across the USA to provide a better customer experience” says Richard Ettinger, Chairman of Foam Systems, llc.“ We are extremely excited about the opportunity these regional facilities will open up for Foam Systems”

Foam Systems has the experience to develop any foam system its clients desire and can help in the development of these systems.

“Foam Systems will continue to change the competitive landscape across the United States” Ettinger said.

For additional information, product availability, pricing, and warehouse locations, contact Richard Ettinger, chairman of Foam Systems, llc at 203-644-0073.

About Foam Systems, llc
Foam Systems manufacturers' polyurethane spray foam insulation and other similar polyurethane products.

For more information, contact:

Richard Ettinger
Foam Systems, llc
PO Box 1182
New Canaan, CT. 06840
Office: (800) 853-1577
Cell: (203) 644-0073
http://www.ThermoSealUSA.com

Richard W Ettinger
Foam Systems, LLC
Richard@FoamSys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Thermoseal Spray Foam Insulation Video powered by Foam Systems

You just read:

Foam Systems, llc Begins Construction of its Second Spray Foam Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Louisiana

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.