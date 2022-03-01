Foam Systems, llc Begins Construction of its Second Spray Foam Insulation Manufacturing Facility in Louisiana

Foam Systems begins construction of its second regional spray foam manufacturing plant in Louisiana increasing its US daily production capacity by over 500%

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foam Systems, llc, a leader in the spray foam industry and manufacturer popular brands such as Thermoseal Spray Foam Insulation and others, announced today that it has started construction of its second regional manufacturing facility in Mandeville, LA.

Foam Systems objective is to open manufacturing facilities across the USA to expedite time to market, create manufacturing redundancy, lower operational and logistics expense, and offer a fresher more reactive product to its customers.

This new Louisiana plant offers an additional 40,000 square feet of manufacturing and offices increasing current production capacity by over 500%.

“With the ever-changing competitive landscape in the spray foam industry, it is critical to stay one step ahead by improving time to market, integrating manufacturing redundancy, and lowering operational and logistics costs. We are fully committed to opening more manufacturing facilities across the USA to provide a better customer experience” says Richard Ettinger, Chairman of Foam Systems, llc.“ We are extremely excited about the opportunity these regional facilities will open up for Foam Systems”

Foam Systems has the experience to develop any foam system its clients desire and can help in the development of these systems.

“Foam Systems will continue to change the competitive landscape across the United States” Ettinger said.

For additional information, product availability, pricing, and warehouse locations, contact Richard Ettinger, chairman of Foam Systems, llc at 203-644-0073.

About Foam Systems, llc

Foam Systems manufacturers' polyurethane spray foam insulation and other similar polyurethane products.

For more information, contact:

Richard Ettinger

Foam Systems, llc

PO Box 1182

New Canaan, CT. 06840

Office: (800) 853-1577

Cell: (203) 644-0073

http://www.ThermoSealUSA.com

