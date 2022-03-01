Household Insecticides Market Swot Analysis By Top Key Vendors, Demand And Forecast Research 2028 | S. C. Johnson & Son

Household Insecticides Market

Household insecticides are used to kill or destroy insects such as mosquitos, rats & rodents, ants, and cockroaches from the house.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, North America is expected to be the largest region in Household Insecticides Market over the forecast period, The global household insecticides market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,249 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.42 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

In addition to this, Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global household insecticides market trends and dynamics. The company analyses the Household insecticides industry from the 360 Degree Perspective i.e. from the Supply Side and Demand Side which enables us to provide granular details of the entire ecosystem for each study. Finally, a Top-Down approach and Bottom-Up approach is followed to arrive at ultimate research findings in the Household Insecticides Market.

Asia Pacific (Region) held dominant position in the global household insecticides market in 2021, accounting for about 59% share in terms of revenue , followed by Europe and Middle East and Africa, respectively. The growing household sector, population hike and increase in disposable income are some of the drivers fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific region for global insecticides market.

Recent Developments:

➢In September 2020, Bharat Insecticide Limited attracted Mitsui Co. Ltd and Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. to invest by gaining majority shares. This acquisition was completed as Bharat Insecticide Ltd. seeks to expand its business throughout country by merging products to elevate its portfolio.

➢In November 2020, Insecticides India launched 3 new products with improved quality for which investment upto 150 crores were raised so as to expand its Capacity in Rajasthan and Gujrat.

➢In November 2020, Syngenta synthesized an innovative new active insecticide gradient Spiropidion to neutralize wide number of pests.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Household Insecticides Market, By Consumption:

Synthetic

Natural

Global Household Insecticides, By Purpose:

Mosquitos and Flies Control

Rat and Rodent Control

Termite control

Bedbugs and Beetle Control

Others

Global Household Insecticides, By Packaging:

Small (50-200 ml) (50–200 ml)

Medium (200-500 ml) (200-500 ml)

Large (500 ml and above) (500ml and above)

Request for the trending sample of this report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4944

Competitive Section:

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S. C. Johnson & Son.

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Dabur India Limited

Amplecta AB

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Jaico RDP NV.

Segments Covered In The Household Insecticides Market

➢By Consumption: Synthetic (DEET, Picaridin, others), Natural (Cittronella, Geraniol, Others )

➢By Purpose: Mosquito & Flies Control, Rat and Rodent Control, Termite control, Bedbugs and Beetles Control, Others

➢By Packaging: Small (50 ML to 200 ML), Medium (200 ML to 500 ML), Large (500 ML & Above)

➢By Distribution Channel: Online, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Neighborhood Stores, Others

Buy Now and Get Instant Discount of US$ 2000 : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4944

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Insecticides revenues in global market, 2021-2028 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Insecticides revenues share in global market, 2028 (%)

Key companies Household Insecticides sales in global market, 2021-2028 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Insecticides sales share in global market, 2028 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Household Insecticides Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

Key Questions Answers in This Report:-

What is the current market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market during the forecast period (2021-2028)?

What are the major factors driving the market growth?

Which is the leading packaging segment in the market?

What are the key factors hampering growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market?

Why is the Asia Pacific region dominating the market?

Press Release-

Household Insecticides Market- https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/household-insecticides-market-4216

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.