Global SAP Application Services Market 2022 By Size, Various Types, Growth Factors, Market Dynamics, End Users, Top Players, Forecast 2028

The recent SAP Application Services Market survey, presented to the global audiences, observes development trends, growth of key regions, and a business outlook. The study also reports the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SAP Application Services Market share, consumer prices and growth rates.

Global SAP Application Services Market is estimated to grow due to advanced-level cloud platform services provided by SAP vendors. There has been a growth in cloud platforms and with that customers have also started facing issues as well in management, integration, and storage space issues but SAP providers, they have provided simplified features which are being provided under SAP cloud services. In 2021, the global equipment rental market stood at a market size of USD 34,280 million and with a CAGR of 6.5%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 53,390 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled " Global SAP Application Services Market, 2022-2028 ".

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

NTT Data

Infosys

Atos

Deloitte

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

IBM

Fujitsu

PwC

Cognizant

CGI

DXC Technology

EPAM

Increasing acceptance of cloud platforms and business agility is expected to create demand and led in Global SAP Application Services Market growth.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for SAP applications, there was a demand for cloud-based SAP services which helps in having a unified and central system. This also forced the companies to develop supply chains that are robust in nature.

The Global SAP Application Services Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Management Services

Implementation and Upgrades

Post-Implementation Services

SAP Hosting

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

OthersG

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

North America holds the largest part of Global SAP Application Services Market share followed by Europe. Migration services to have a steady growth rate, large enterprises to take upon SAP applications, and in terms of industry BFSI industry is expected to have the largest part.

Detailed TOC of Global SAP Application Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 SAP Application Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 SAP Application Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Management Services

2.2.2 Implementation and Upgrades

2.2.3 Post-Implementation Services

2.2.4 SAP Hosting

2.3 SAP Application Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 SAP Application Services Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 SAP Application Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Manufacturing

2.4.3 Retail & CPG

2.4.4 Telecom & IT

2.4.5 Life Sciences & Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 SAP Application Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 SAP Application Services Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 SAP Application Services Market Size by Player

3.1 SAP Application Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global SAP Application Services Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global SAP Application Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global SAP Application Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 SAP Application Services by Regions

4.1 SAP Application Services Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas SAP Application Services Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC SAP Application Services Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe SAP Application Services Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa SAP Application Services Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

Continued…

