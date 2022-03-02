RADTONICS has announced a partnership with Biazi Telecom to better assist smart farming in Brazil
The Mato Grosso state in Brazil to benefit from accelerated wireless connectivity expansion through the new RADTONICS partnership.
RADTONICS has announced a partnership with Biazi Telecom, a leading provider of connectivity in the rural side of Mato Grosso State, Brazil – to further accelerate the wireless connectivity expansion throughout Mato Grosso state in Brazil. RADTONICS is providing the RT Core solution to enable high-quality end to end mobile connectivity.

Through this collaboration, Biazi Telecom will secure the capabilities to provide connectivity both with current LTE services as well as future 5G services towards their customers.
“We are moving ahead with the company’s initial purpose to provide leading solutions for our customers in the smart farming business. We will now take this to the next level”, said Alexsandro Gregório, Director at Biazi Telecom.
“Less than 5% of Brazil's geography is covered by cellular networks. The exponential growth of applications for the field and in the field provides an increase in profitability,” adds Gregorio.
According to Samuel Bezerra, Head of Digital Transformation at Biazi Telecom, "though the Mato Grosso state is the Brazilian leader in soybean, corn, and cotton production, we still have the challenge of building a digital infrastructure that helps our farmers to improve their value chain and increase their potential to feed the world. To deliver high-quality, connectivity is our mission."
Amaro Oliveira, President and CEO of RADTONICS Brasil commented: “We are proud to partner with Biazi Telecom on this very exciting project.”
“This partnership with Biazi Telecom will be very important to resolve challenges in agriculture business through forging the technologies for communication and IOT together with also our partner, VirtuGrp,” says Oliveira.
“Moving towards 30% of Brazilian GDP of the Agribusiness today; having access to the most modern production, management and information technology, has not yet been fully granted due to the lack of connectivity in farming. All of us at RADTONICS are really honoured to be able to support Biazi Telecom on this journey,” concludes Oliveira.
