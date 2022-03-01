UK Expat Holiday Let Hotspots as Holiday Let Mortgage Availability Triples

The national average rental yield for a holiday let is predicted to rise to 14% by 2022.

Cornwall is, by far, one of the most expensive locations for investing using a holiday-let mortgage, with the average asking price in Padstow sitting at £658,588 according to Rightmove – a 20% increase in price in the last 12 months.

The average asking price of a property in Whitby is £254,218, while the typical average occupancy rate for a property in Whitby is 70% and average nightly rates are £128 a night.