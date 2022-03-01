Submit Release
Lower House Speaker Meets with President of National Council for Civil Liberties and Human Rights of Libya

MOROCCO, March 1 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, met on Monday in Rabat with the President of the National Council for Civil Liberties and Human Rights of Libya, Omar Hamad Attiyallah Hijazi, who is on a working visit to Morocco leading an important delegation.

During this meeting, Talbi El Alami noted that Morocco, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, is committed to the security, stability and unity of Libya, stressing the support by the Kingdom of the efforts of inter-Libyan reconciliation as well as its permanent readiness to share its experiences and expertise, said a statement by the House of Representatives.

Expressing the readiness of the lower house to coordinate and cooperate and share its experience, Talbi Alami reviewed the main milestones of the Kingdom's singular and distinguished experience in human rights.

In this regard, the speaker of the House of Representatives said that "reconciliation and reparation took place in a framework of consensus, the recommendations of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (IER) were constitutionalized on the basis of human rights as universally recognized, and the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) was established as an independent constitutional institution responsible for examining issues relating to the defense and protection of human rights and freedoms.

For his part, Omar Hamad Attiyallah Hijazi, welcomed the Moroccan experience in the field of rights and freedoms. "We want to build on solid foundations, and Morocco has been our destination in view of its long experience in this area," he said, welcoming that "the Kingdom of Morocco places the interests of Libya above all considerations".

Omar Hamad Attiyallah Hijazi also reviewed the evolution and prerogatives of the National Council for Civil Liberties and Human Rights of Libya, noting that the Council is in the process of establishing a solid partnership with the CNDH.

This meeting was an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation ties in the field of human rights, especially since the Moroccan Parliament has important prerogatives and achievements in strengthening and promoting rights and freedoms.

MAP 01 March 2022

