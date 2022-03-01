Morocco Participates in Meeting of Agriculture Ministers as Part of SIA Paris

MOROCCO, March 1 - Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki, took part, Monday in Paris, in a meeting of Ministers of Agriculture and senior officials invited to the 58th edition of the Paris International Agricultural Show which is held from February 26 to March 06 under the theme "agriculture: our daily, your future!".

The participation in this ministerial meeting is part of the strong cooperation between Morocco and France in the field of agricultural development and its integration into global value chains. It comes in an international context marked by the commitment of all for an efficient climate change and quality of food systems in the objective of food security.

On the sidelines of this ministerial meeting attended by the Ministers of Agriculture of several countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, Sadiki held several bilateral meetings with ministers, senior officials and professionals in the agricultural sector.

The bilateral meeting with the French Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie, focused on strengthening cooperation between Morocco and France in the fields of agriculture and maritime fisheries, through, in particular, the signing of a cooperation agreement in the fields of agriculture, agribusiness, fisheries and aquaculture, education and research and rural development.

"The meeting with my French counterpart was a very important opportunity for an exchange on topics of common interest that concern the agricultural sector and food and the dynamics of cooperation between our two countries both at the institutional level for everything related to research and innovation, and at the level of trade including agricultural products and food, fertilizer and trade in cereals," said Sadiki in a statement to MAP.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests also held bilateral meetings and exchanges with the Rwandan Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, with the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development and of Animal Resources and Fisheries of Côte d'Ivoire, a country with which Morocco has developed a "very important" cooperation in the context of South-South cooperation. Exchanges were also held with the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

With the ministers of Côte d'Ivoire, "we agreed together on a program of exchange visits to continue the projects launched under agreements between the two countries but also to boost trade with Côte d'Ivoire, in a context of Covid-19 exit," said Sadiki.

MAP 28 February 2022