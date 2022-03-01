49th Session of Human Rights Council: Minister of Justice Leads Moroccan Delegation to High-Level Segment

MOROCCO, March 1 - The high-level segment of the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) started, Monday in Geneva, with the participation of a Moroccan delegation led by Minister of justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi.

The Moroccan delegation to this high-level segment, which will run until Wednesday, also includes the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Omar Zniber, the Governor, Director of Freedoms and Civil Society at the Ministry of Interior, Mohamed Ouzgane, the Secretary General of the Inter-ministerial Delegation of Human Rights, Abdelkarim Boujradi, and the Director of Criminal Affairs and Pardons at the Ministry of Justice, Hicham Malati.

The session opened under the chairmanship of Federico Villegas, Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations Office in Geneva. It was marked by speeches by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, UN General Assembly President, Abdulla Shahid, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis.

Due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 during this session, the debates will take place in a hybrid format, combining in-person and virtual participation.

During the five-week session, the Council will consider more than 100 reports submitted by human rights experts and other investigative bodies on a wide range of topics relevant to the human rights situation in nearly 50 countries. In total, the Council will hold more than 30 interactive debates with mandate-holders.

MAP 28 February 2022