Recruiting for Good Launches Sweet 2023 Women Soccer Travel Reward for Referrals
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find talented professionals to fund girl programs; and rewards referrals with travel
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Love to travel to 2023 Women Soccer, and make a positive impact in girls' lives, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both."
Recruiting for Good is helping fund scholarships for Girls Design Tomorrow; a mentoring program for upcoming entreprenuers who love to create brands and companies that make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding travel savings for five trips to 2023 Women Soccer in Australia and New Zealand. When a referral results in someone getting hired at a company; the staffing agency will reward $5000 toward travel (flights, hotel, and/or game tickets).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Having experienced The Women's World Cup in France; the 2023 will be one of the sweetest experiences of your life. We look forward to rewarding travel to people who successfully participate in our referral program."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a positive mentoring program for entrepenuers (middle school and high school students in California) who love to create brands and companies that make a positive impact. Recruiting for Good will reward scholarships to girls who have participated in The Sweetest Gigs. Are you a parent who is looking to help fund and support your daughter's budding enterprise? Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with funding to hire mentors and Epic Media Creative Agency (create branding, social media, and web design). www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Epic Media TEEN is a Creative Agency for innovative young adults and blossoming entrepreneurs. We offer programs and workshops that are fun and interactive, teaching the 101’s of branding, web design and social media. Jayme Johnson delivers a personalized mentoring program that inspires girls to create brands/companies they love. To learn more visit www.epicmedia.agency.
We Use Our Voice for Good is a creative collaboration for girls to express their positive views thru song and stories; to see our latest creation visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
