Council Meets on March 1 at 9 a.m. to Receive a Briefing on the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and Updates on Public Health

Also on March 1: Council will vote on legislation requiring food service facilities to provide healthy meal options, and update municipal tax duplication formulas and hold worksessions on Bill 49-21, Police Accountability Board and next steps for Thrive Montgomery 2050

The Council will meet on Tuesday, March 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with Council President Albornoz and County Executive Elrich presenting proclamations recognizing Developmental Disability Awareness Month, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and March 4, 2022 as Dress in Blue Day. Then Councilmember Navarro will present a proclamation recognizing the Fire Fit Fire Smart Program and Women’s History Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Updates from County Government and Montgomery County Public Schools - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Health Planning

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery and vaccination efforts. The update will include information from Montgomery County Public Schools about case data, vaccinations, quarantine and testing programs. In addition, an update will be provided on the status of virtual learning for schools and for individual students.

Those expected to provide information include Dr. Raymond Crowel, director, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); James Bridgers, acting chief health officer, DHHS; Dr. Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer, Montgomery County Government; Sean O’Donnell, program administrator, Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, DHHS; James D’Andrea, chief of staff, Office of the Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); and Heather Dublinske, coordinator, Student Welfare and Compliance, MCPS. Join the conversation with #COVID-19.

Supplemental Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Transit Services, $8,631,001

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a more than $8.6 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of Transportation to implement new salary schedules for the transit bus operator and transit coordination job classifications. The proposed salary schedules are intended to address deficiencies identified as part of a market compatibility study comparing the current Montgomery County Government salary schedules with the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority salary schedules for these job classifications.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Berke Attila, director, Office of Human Resources, Montgomery County Government; Jennifer Harling, chief labor relations officer, Montgomery County Government; Emil Wolanin, deputy director, Department of Transportation; Corey Orlosky, Office of Management and Budget (OMB); Gino Renne, UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO; and Ray Lee, UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO.

Expedited Bill 49-21, Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established

Review: The Council will meet to review Expedited Bill 49-21, Police – Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established, which would establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for the County. The goal of the bill is to help improve police accountability.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee held three meetings to review and amend the bill. The proposed amendments would increase the PAB membership to nine voting members with at least one member residing in a municipality covered by the PAB and permit the Executive to appoint one or more nonvoting members, clarify that all complaints from the public must be investigated and reported to the ACC, require funding for training of PAB and ACC members from the police and outside organizations and authorize the Council to remove a member for failure to complete required training.

The Maryland General Assembly enacted a series of laws establishing uniform standards for police department operations throughout the state. One of these laws, House Bill (HB) 670, created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline. This new law requires the governing body of each county to establish a PAB and an ACC to handle complaints of police misconduct from residents. HB 670 also gives the County PAB and the County ACC jurisdiction over police misconduct complaints against municipal police departments located in the County.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, DHHS - $69,691,000 for COVID-19 Emergency Response

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $69 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) COVID-19 emergency response. The appropriation is needed because DHHS has incurred costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were not included in their FY22 approved budget.

In addition to costs related to the pandemic, $100,000 is included in the appropriation for emergency response to the Rock Creek Flood. The County is pursing FEMA reimbursement for all costs to the extent that those costs are eligible for reimbursement.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 15.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) - $7,821,000 for FEMA Emergency Protective Measures Grant

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $7.8 million special appropriation for DHHS and the FEMA Emergency Protective Measures Grant, which is needed to support the administration of vaccinations. The grant is provided to the County through the Maryland Department of Health.

The Feb. 23 DHHS Pulse Report says that as of Feb. 19, 2022, at least 95 percent of the total County population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 85 percent of the total population has received at least two doses of vaccine; 52 percent of the fully vaccinated population has received a booster or an additional dose; and 75 percent of fully vaccinated residents aged 65 and older have received a booster and additional dose.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) - $13,900,000 for General Personnel and Operating Costs

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $13.9 million supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). This appropriation is needed to support general personnel and operating expenditures through the end of the year, as actual expenditures are expected to exceed the budget.

Personnel costs are projected to exceed the appropriation due to actual overtime costs being greater than budgeted. Operating expenses are projected to exceed the appropriation mainly due to vehicle maintenance and repair, snow removal, facilities maintenance, wireless communications and insurance.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will review the supplemental appropriation on March 21, and a public hearing is scheduled for March 15.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - $602,651 for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Planned Life Cycle Asset Replacement

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $602,651 FY22 Capital Budget Supplemental and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvement Programs for Montgomery County Public Schools, which will fund eligible projects through the Aging Schools Program. The Board of Education’s request for the appropriation is a result of the Interagency Commission on School Construction’s $602,651 award for Montgomery County Public Schools.

The Council is tentatively scheduled to hold a public hearing on March 15 and a vote is tentatively scheduled for March 22.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, DHHS - $224,956 for Newcomers Enhancements and Assistance

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $224,956 special appropriation to provide funds for enhancements and assistance to newly arriving migrant and asylum-seeking children and their families in the Washington metropolitan region as they flee violence and poverty in their home countries.

The Council appropriated funds in July 2022 to support this effort; however, DHHS found that additional funding is needed to address safety, human trafficking and emergency assistance needs. The Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement placed 1,231 unaccompanied children in federal fiscal year 2021 and 252 unaccompanied children during Oct. and Nov. of 2021 with sponsors in Montgomery County. DHHS, Montgomery County Public Schools and community partners are collaborating to provide a comprehensive system of supports.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for March 8.

Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) Non-Departmental Account (NDA) - $3,000,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $3 million special appropriation for the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC). According to HOC, which is the County’s public housing authority, the County has seen a significant loss of revenue as tenants are unable to pay rent and make up arrearages. This funding will assist in filling a portion of HOC’s revenue shortfall. HOC and its tenants may also receive rental assistance through other federal and state programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial distress among many households due to lost or reduced employment, the need to care for children when childcare closed or from illness. Many households have fallen behind on rent, particularly households which had low and very low incomes before the pandemic.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, DHHS - $1,082,000 for Martha B. Gudelsky Child Development Center Sewer Improvements

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $1 million supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and an amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, which will provide funds for the design and construction of sewer improvements for County-owned property that will be used for the future Martha B. Gudelsky Child Development Center. The project will be undertaken by WSSC.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 22, 2022.

Authorization to approve and certify the Agency Safety Plan for Montgomery County Department of Transportation, Division of Transit Services

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution authorizing the certification of the Agency Safety plan mandated by the Federal Transit Administration. The United States Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration requires that operators of public transportation must develop Public Transportation Agency Safety Plans based on the Safety Management System approach and each transit agency must certify its compliance with the federal requirements. Operators of public transportation systems will be required to implement the safety plans.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive - $45,528 to support the establishment of the Office of Grants Management

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $45,528 supplemental appropriation to support the establishment of the Office of Grants Management. The increase in funds will be used to hire a director position to prepare for implementation of Bill 36-19, which establishes the Office of Grants Management (OGM) in County Government at the start of FY23.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing and vote are tentatively scheduled for March 15.

Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP, Montgomery County Government County Offices and Other Improvements - Dickerson Radio Tower

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on an amendment to the FY21-26 CIP to build a 450-foot communications tower near the Public Safety Radio System equipment shelter in the Dickerson area. This amendment is needed because the Public Safety Radio System communication equipment is located on the GenOn power plant’s smokestack, which is in the process of being shut down and is tentatively scheduled to be removed. The joint PS and GO Committee recommends approval.

The County has four antennas and two microwave dishes located at the 420-foot mark that provide the coverage needed in this portion of the County including the Potomac River. The recommended amendment is consistent with the criteria for amending the CIP to address the public safety concern that would arise without a new tower. This amendment will create an unfunded new project. A subsequent executive transfer of $1.9 million in general obligation bonds and $100,000 in current revenue will provide the needed project funding.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Incubator Programs NDA, $954,266

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $954,266 supplemental appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government, Office of the County Executive. The supplemental appropriation would fund certain expenditures related to the Montgomery County Incubator Program. These funds will provide tenant security deposits, essential operating expenses for the Silver Spring Innovation Center, facility repairs for the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, repairs for all innovation centers and operating expenses for the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The PHED Committee recommends approval as requested by the Executive.

Amendment to the FY21-26 CIP and Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget, Office of the County Executive - $400,000 for Life Sciences and Technology Centers

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $400,000 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY21-26 CIP to fund the conversion of ten offices to four small, wet labs at the Germantown Innovation Center. The recommended funding will supplement the existing funding needed to complete this project. The PHED Committee recommends approval as requested by the Executive.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Payments to Municipalities Non-Departmental Account, $5,000,000

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $5 million special appropriation for payments to the Municipalities Non-Departmental Account. Chapter 30A of the Montgomery County Code creates a program that allows reimbursements to municipalities for those public services provided by municipalities that would otherwise be provided by the County. This reimbursement program addresses the issue of property tax duplication since both the County and municipalities levy a property tax, but only the municipality provides that service within its jurisdiction. The GO Committee recommended approval of the special appropriation.

Virtual Brown Bag Lunch with Regional Services Center Directors

Recess: The Council will host a virtual brown bag lunch with the Regional Services Center directors. The meeting will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Potomac Overlook Historic District: An Amendment to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board

Public hearing and briefing: The Council will hold a public hearing and receive a briefing on the Planning Board Draft Amendment to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation for the Potomac Overlook Historic District, which includes an area composed of 19 houses located approximately two-and-a-half miles to the southwest of downtown Bethesda and overlooking the Potomac River.

On June 9, 2021, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) recommended that the Planning Board list the subject properties in the Locational Atlas and Index of Historic Sites and requested that the County Council approve an amendment to the Master Plan for Historic Preservation to designate Potomac Overlook as a Master Plan Historic District.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Montgomery County Planning Board; Gwen Wright, director, Montgomery Planning Department; Jason Sartori, chief, Countywide Planning; Rebeccah Ballo, supervisor, Historic Preservation, Countywide Planning; and John Liebertz, historic preservation planner coordinator, Planning Department.

Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch - Climate Assessments - Required

Public Hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Bill 3-22, Legislative Branch – Climate Assessments – Required, which would require the director of the Office of Legislative Oversight to prepare a climate assessment for each bill, zoning text amendment, master plan and master plan amendment pending before the Council. The purpose of Bill 3-22 is to facilitate the County’s climate goals. The lead sponsors are Councilmember Hucker and Council President Albornoz. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Each climate assessment would consist of the potential positive or negative effects, if any, of the bill, zoning text amendment, master plan or master plan amendment upon climate change, including greenhouse gas emissions, sequestration and carbon drawdown. In addition, the assessment would provide a quantitative or qualitative evaluations of the of the identified effects on community resilience and make recommendations regarding amendments or other measures to mitigate any negative climate impacts.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - $5,403,397 for Immunization and Vaccines for Children Grant

Public hearing and vote: The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a more than $5.4 million special appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget for DHHS’ Immunization and Vaccine for Children Grant. The appropriation will be used to fund activities that will improve access to COVID-19 vaccines for children and strengthen community-based partnerships to reach disproportionately affected populations.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring and Adjacent Communities Plan

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the on the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

The Council held a public hearing on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee is tentatively scheduled to begin reviewing the plan on March 7, 2022.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Casey Anderson, chair, Planning Board; Gwen Wright, Director, Planning Department; Elza Hisel-McCoy, chief, DownCounty Planning Atara Margolies, Planner III, DownCounty Planning; and Larissa Klevan, master plan supervisor, Down County Planning.

Resolution to extend time for Council Action on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from March 20 to May 19, 2022

Vote expected on resolution to extend time only: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to extend time for the Council to review and act on the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan from March 20 to May 19, 2022. The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan for the County. It sets a vision for the county and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources.

The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Planning Board Draft. was transmitted to the Council on April 13, 2021. Two public hearings were held on June 17 and June 29, 2021. Then, the PHED Committee held nine meetings to review the draft plan. The Committee completed its review on Oct. 25, incorporating its recommended changes into a PHED Committee Draft Plan. The PHED Committee’s draft will be the basis for Council review and discussion. Before beginning its work, the Council held two listening sessions with close to 150 speakers and the five Regional Service Center Advisory Boards hosted discussions about Thrive at their January meetings.

The Council will also discuss the next steps for the PHED Committee’s Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan including the racial equity and social justice review. The Office of Legislative Oversight recommends conducting a chapter-by-chapter, in-depth review of the policies and practices recommended using best practices for developing racially and socially equitable policies, as well as a new chapter that describes the historical and current drivers of racial and social inequities in land use, housing and transportation.

Those expected to attend and provide information include Pamela Dunn, senior legislative analyst; Elaine Bonner-Thompkins, Ph.D., senior legislative analyst; Casey Anderson, chair, Montgomery Planning Board; and Gwen Wright, director, Planning Department.

Bill 1-22, Eating and Drinking Establishments - Healthy Meals for Children

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 1-22 - Eating and Drinking Establishments - Healthy Meals for Children, which would require children’s meals offered by food service facilities to include certain healthy food and beverage options. The lead sponsor is Councilmember Rice. Council President Albornoz and Councilmembers Jawando, Navarro and Hucker are cosponsors. The HHS Committee unanimously recommended enactment.

Child obesity rates continue to rise with long-term health and quality of life consequences. The trend is concerning especially during the pandemic because obese children are at a greater risk of severe illness from a COVID-19 infection. Sugar-sweetened beverages or sugary drinks are leading sources of added sugars in the American diet and are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity and other chronic diseases.

Expedited Bill 2-22, Montgomery County Municipal Revenue Program – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Bill 2-22, Municipal Tax Duplication, which addresses the codification of municipal tax duplication formulas. Chapter 30A of the County Code creates a program that allows reimbursements to municipalities for those public services provided by municipalities that would otherwise be provided by the County.

This reimbursement program addresses the issue of property tax duplication since both the County and the municipality levy a property tax, but only the municipality provides that service within its jurisdiction. Under the bill, a municipality would be reimbursed by the County based upon the County Executive’s approximation of the costs that the County would incur if it were to provide the municipality with transportation, police, crossing guards and park maintenance services.

Bill 2-22 would alter the calculation of reimbursements to municipalities for eligible costs, alter the requirements for municipalities to participate in the municipal revenue program, provide for a timeline of when certain reimbursement activities must be accomplished, amend reimbursements for the City of Takoma Park police services and provide for a phased-in implementation period.

Councilmember Navarro, who is chair of the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee, recommended a path forward on property tax duplication in FY 2022 during the April 30, 2021 GO Committee meeting. In addition to specific increases in appropriations, the path forward included that County Executive Elrich would work with municipal representatives to reach agreement on appropriate formulas for property tax duplication reimbursements and appropriate formulas for reimbursement related to police services for certain municipalities.

The lead sponsor of Expedited Bill 2-22 is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Bill 35-21, Prevailing Wage Requirements - Construction Contracts – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a motion to take Bill 35-21, Prevailing Wage Requirements - Construction Contracts – Amendments from the table under Council Rule of Procedure 10(d). Bill 35-21 would amend definitions related to construction and the prevailing wage threshold. The lead sponsors of the bill are Councilmembers Hucker and Jawando. Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Rice, Katz, Riemer and Navarro are cosponsors.

Prevailing wage laws require that wages for County funded construction projects be calculated to reflect local wages for similar jobs. The purpose of Bill 35-21 is to expand the applicability of the County’s prevailing wage law to include a County financed construction contract with a value of $250,000 or more. This change would align the County with recently passed state prevailing wage law regarding the contract threshold limit. In addition, the bill would apply prevailing wage requirements to certain public-private partnerships, require construction contracts to include a local hiring requirement and specify violations of the local hiring mandate.

