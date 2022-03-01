Ammonia Market Growth To Reach Over USD 90.88 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rapid outburst in population & increase in disposable income coupled with modern lifestyles in developing economic nations is driving the demand for market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report on the Global Ammonia Market added by Reports and Data to its extensive database offers a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics including current and future trends, current factors driving and restraining market growth, and expert validated market data. The global Ammonia Market is forecast to reach USD 90.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ammonia is a compound of hydrogen and nitrogen. It is a colorless gas with a pungent smell. It is used in the manufacture of several industrial chemicals. The product is used in the manufacture of urea, ammonium sulfate, and ammonium phosphates.

It is a crucial feedstock ingredient used to produce nitric acid, which is an important precursor for specialty organic chemicals. An increase in the focus on energy consumption systems is anticipated to increase the usage of products as a refrigerant to provide safe, sustainable, and energy-saving refrigeration. Ammonia has a zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and Global Warming Potential (GWP). The product has better transfer properties as compared to other chemical refrigerants.

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water, and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

North America is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of over 15 leading global companies, and their 22 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Almost 45% of the product in the country is consumed for the production of nitrogen fertilizers. The remaining is used for producing synthetic fiber resins, plastics, and several chemical compounds. As natural gas covers more than 50% of the nitrogen fertilizer production cost, the availability of low-priced natural gas in the country is anticipated to propel market demand in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, SABIC, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Huaqiang Chem Group, PotashCorp, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem, and Qatar Fertilizer Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The agriculture industry is dominating the market for ammonia. It is commonly used in fertilizers, and its usage has been increasing throughout the years, driving its demand in the agriculture market. Fertilizers are plant nutrients and are required for the growth of crops. The expansion of the fertilizer market is expected owing to the growth in the production of agriculture, increasing urbanization, and high disposable income.

Ammonia is processed into a downstream fertilizer product before applying it to the soil. These products include urea, ammonium nitrates, ammonium sulfate, ammonium phosphates, and nitrogen solutions. Consumption of ammonia in industrial applications is expected to grow in the coming years. It is also used to make explosives.

Ammonia is also used to produce acrylonitrile for acrylic fibers and plastics, caprolactam for nylon 6, hexamethylenediamine for nylon 66, isocyanates for hydrazine and polyurethanes, and various amines and nitriles.

The emergence of green ammonia is one of the key trends in the market. Ammonia is produced by Haber's process, which accounts for almost 1.6% of the global emission of carbon dioxide. The method of using renewable energy to produce green ammonia is saving the emission of 360 million tons of carbon dioxide globally. The production of green ammonia is impacting the market growth positively.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Ammonia market on the basis of type, distribution channel, industry verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Liquid

Gas

Powder

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Agriculture

Mining

Textiles

Refrigeration

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

