Stand-Up Pouches Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2022 to 2026

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for packaged food and cost-effectiveness of the flexible packaging solution is propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stand-Up Pouches market is forecast to reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stand up pouches are ideal for products that are positioned on retail shelving. Stand up pouches can stand securely on shelves without any support and is an excellent replacement for conventional bag-in-box packaging. The trend of stand-up pouches will only increase as the popularity of it increases. Stand-up pouches make an ideal container for solid, liquid and powdered foods as well as other items. Food grade lamination on the pouches keeps it fresh for a longer period of time, while ample surface area makes a perfect billboard for the advertisement of any brand and can also be used to display catchy logos and graphics.

Stand-Up pouches save considerably in freight as they take significantly lesser space as compared to its alternative. Businesses are switching to stand-up pouches and in turn, flexible packaging in general. Rigid packaging cost three to six times more per unit than flexible packaging. Printed folding cartons cost twice as much as flexible packaging. Selecting stand-up pouches over a rigid alternative increases the profit margin of a business.

For Exclusive Sample Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1697

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Plastic material type held the largest market share of 47.9% in the year 2018. Plastic is hard to damage and also has greater longevity. The material does not allow any substance to penetrate through, thus, protect the product inside.

-Aseptic pouches increase shelf life of the product with no preservatives and are also cost-effective. This type of packaging is also environment friendly. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

-Round Bottom held the largest market share of 23.4% in the year 2018. This type of stand-up pouches are used in several industries and are ideal for packaging products that weigh less than one pound.

-Top-notch closure type is forecasted to hold a market share of 40.2% in 2026. This type of sealant of stand-up pouches is very commonly used in food and healthcare products.

-The food segment held the largest market share of 19.2% in 2018. The food industry widely uses stand-up pouches for the packaging of frozen foods, food for the pet, dry fruits, confectionaries, snacks, candies, and sauces.

-Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 38.4% in 2026. The growing population of the region enables the demand for compact food in the region, especially from highly populated countries such as India and China.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1697

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers regional analysis of Stand-Up Pouches Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

It offers seven-year assessment of Stand-Up Pouches Market.

It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Stand-Up Pouches Market.

Buy Now Premium Research Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1697

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data of Consumer Packaging Industry:

Protective Packaging Market Size https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protective-packaging-market

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market

Screen Protective Film Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/screen-protective-film-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.