SQL Server Transformation Market is expected to rise to US$ 30.4 Bn by the end of 2029
SQL Server Transformation Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing performance speed of SQL server transformation prominently contributes to the growth in demand for SQL server transformation. The global SQL server transformation market will witness a robust CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period of 2022 - 2029, as projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.
SQL server transformation-based relational database management systems (RDBMS) add a layer of security to a database, while providing convenience for the database users. The combination of high capacity and economically feasible storage solutions made available to a user by integrating SQL server transformation solutions would remain a strong factor opening new avenues for database management system and service providers on a global scale.
Key Takeaways - SQL Server Transformation Market Study
IT and services is the key vertical contributing to the adoption of SQL server transformation solutions and services, and the segment is estimated to generate the highest incremental opportunity among all other verticals in the global marketplace owing to the high adoption rate.
Among all the use cases, adoption of SQL server transformation solutions for the purpose of enterprise data warehousing is estimated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The SQL server transformation market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is estimated to offer the highest incremental opportunity among all the regional markets during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption rate showcased by the technologically evolving retail industry.
The SQL server transformation market in Western Europe is estimated to record the second highest incremental opportunity.
SQL server transformation solution and service providers can gain significant profits by focusing on expanding their market presence in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, owing to high demand for efficient data monitoring, and management solutions and services in retail and IT industry verticals in this region.
Emergence of NewSQL Databases to Boost Growth of Global SQL Server Transformation Market
NewSQL, a new class of databases, addresses some of the conventional shortcomings of SQL server transformation-based relational databases and relational database management systems including dynamic schema support, operational distribution, and horizontal scalability. This technology is especially well-suited for SQL server transformation applications that require fast response times (1-2 milliseconds, on an average), very high ingest rates, and transactional accuracy.
Some of these SQL server transformation applications are real-time fraud detection, real-time authorization, or customer billing. NewSQL solutions are best suited for enterprises working with huge volumes of structured data. Large enterprises operating in the retail and e-Commerce vertical are estimated to contribute the most to the adoption rate of NewSQL databases, thus contributing to growth of the global SQL server transformation market.
Key Segments of SQL Server Transformation Industry Survey
SQL Server Transformation Market by Enterprise Size:
SQL Server Transformation for Large Enterprises
SQL Server Transformation for Small Enterprises
SQL Server Transformation Market by Function:
Data Integration Scripts
Analytical Queries
Information Retrieval
Other Applications
SQL Server Transformation Market by Use Case:
SQL Server Transformation for Business Operations
SQL Server Transformation for Enterprise Data Warehousing
What Does the SQL Server Transformation Market Report Cover?
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global SQL server transformation market, providing historical data for 2014-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2029. To understand opportunities in the SQL server transformation market, the market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, function, use case and vertical, across seven major regions.
