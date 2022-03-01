Hybrid Devices Industry Statistics: - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Higher price compared with other computing devices is the major factor that impedes the hybrid devices market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desktops and laptops were given utmost importance earlier, owing to the presentation of information and other generic features such as accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to the end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. In 2013, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) introduced 2-in-1 devices, also known as hybrids, swivels, or laplets that could be used both as a personal computer (PC) and a tablet. Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightweight nature and ease of use. Laptop tablet, hybrid models are creating greater opportunities for the industry globally.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Hybrid Devices Industry by Type (Convertible hybrid devices and Detachable hybrid devices) and Screen Size (Less than 12 inches, 12 inches to 15 inches and Greater than 15 inches) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022,"the Hybrid Devices Industry size was valued at $5,100 million in 2014 and is projected to reach $30,920.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Request Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1506

One of the major trends in Hybrid Devices Industry includes use of touchscreen technology for quicker, simpler, and intuitive navigation. The soft-touch exterior of a 2-in-1 device makes it much more durable and convenient to use. Currently, the devices have an IPS touchscreen and Full HD display for clear picture quality and better precision. Hence, touchscreen technology used in hybrid devices is a significant driver of the global market. In addition, increasing acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, heavy weight and higher price of hybrid devices compared with other computing devices are some of the major factor that impedes the Hybrid Devices Industry size.

Furthermore, switching to Android OS and use of WiDi technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the hybrid devices industry growth. WiDi, developed by Intel, enables users to stream music, videos, movies, photos, and apps wirelessly through a compatible computer and HDTV. Hybrid devices powered by Intel Atom processors are WiDi-compliant and have immense opportunity in this technology.

For Hybrid Devices Industry analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis. Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as lightweight tablet devices.

Based on screen size, the Hybrid Devices Industry is divided into three categories: less than 12 inches, 1215 inches, and greater than 15 inches. Further, the market is segmented based on end users which are sub segmented into personal use, IT & Telecom, and others (retail, healthcare, educational institutions, and government). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1506

Key Findings of the Hybrid Devices Industry:

• Detachable hybrid devices are expected to exhibit a remarkable growth during the Hybrid Devices Industry forecast period, owing to the lighter weight as compared to convertible hybrid.

• Devices with screen size 12 inch-15 inch contribute the highest Hybrid Devices Industry share pertaining to the highly accepted size and light weight of the device as compared to the device above 15-inch screen size.

• Others segment, which comprises educational institutions, retail, healthcare, and government among others, depicts the strongest growth for Hybrid Devices Industry.

• Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit promising growth owing to the increasing adoption of hybrids by end users in the region.

The Hybrid Devices Industry comprises dominant players such as HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Lenovo, and others. These market players primarily focus on the development of new features, launch of innovative products with exceptional variations, and adoption of R&D and acquisition as their key strategies to establish their position in the market.

Other Trending Reports -

1. Telecom Analytics Market

2. Mobile Virtualization Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

