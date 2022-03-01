Reprocessed Medical Devices Market ($4.5Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 14.5% CAGR During 2022 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market finds that increasing the adoption of Reprocessed Medical Devices is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing cardiovascular surgeries and diagnostics, the total Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 2.1 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

Furthermore, the increase in technological advancements is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Reprocessed Medical Devices Market by Product (Cardiovascular, Laparoscopic, Gastroenterology, General Surgery Devices), by End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/reprocessed-medical-devices-market-1287/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 160+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

List of Prominent Players in the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market:

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries

Renu Medical (Arjo)

Soma Technology

Stryker

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic

Innovative Health

Vanguard AG

Ethicon

Sure Tek Medical



Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Adoption of Reprocessed Medical Devices to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in adoption of Reprocessed Medical Devices for surgeries is anticipated to augment the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the use of these devices such as high-cost efficiency. The use of these devices guarantees to reduce the medical waste generated by hospitals by more than 50% every year. Additionally, these devices also help to reduce the cost between 40-60% which is less than the cost of the original device; this makes huge cost-savings for most of the hospitals and organizations. Furthermore, these devices have also been approved by FDA and it was projected that as compared to the original equipment manufacturers, the third-party re-processors are more stringently regulated by FDA which is further expected to increase the demand for these devices in the years to come.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/reprocessed-medical-devices-market-1287/1

Benefits of Purchasing Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Driver: Increasing Cardiovascular Surgeries and Diagnostics to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing cardiovascular surgeries and diagnostics across the globe are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing cardiovascular surgeries due to increase in heart failure rates. The devices used in these surgeries include cardiac positioning and stabilization devices, blood pressure cuffs, blood pressure monitoring, diagnostic electrophysiology catheters and electrophysiology cables. Furthermore, the increasing cases of laparoscopy are also expected to increase the demand for the devices in the years to come. However, risk of surgical site infections and stringent regulations for medical device reprocessing practices may hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the regulatory changes favouring the adoption of medical device reprocessing will further support the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/reprocessed-medical-devices-market-1287

The report on Reprocessed Medical Devices Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● COVID Impact Analysis

● Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The U.S. held the largest market share in North America in 2021. This is attributable to the well-established healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing volume of surgical procedures in the region. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising healthcare expenditure and huge patient population in emerging economies like China, and India in the region. Additionally, increasing awareness about Reprocessed Medical Devices is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Reprocessed Medical Devices Market by Product (Cardiovascular, Laparoscopic, Gastroenterology, General Surgery Devices), by End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/reprocessed-medical-devices-market-641791

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market?

How will the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market?

What is the Reprocessed Medical Devices market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Reprocessed Medical Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

September, 2018: Vanguard AG announced complete acquisition of Pioneer Medical Devices AG. The acquisition was done in order to enhance reprocessing medical device services.

This market titled “Reprocessed Medical Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14.5% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product



Cardiovascular

Laparoscopic

Gastroenterology

General Surgery Devices

Orthopedic Devices End-Use Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/reprocessed-medical-devices-market-1287/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-1340

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-1340 Artificial Pancreas Device System Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-1335

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-1335 Connected Health Device Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329 Surgical Apparel Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-apparel-market-1322

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: