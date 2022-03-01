Following New Health Guidance, Governor Newsom Signs Order to Update Workplace Safety Rules

Published: Feb 28, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Following the California Department of Public Health’s release of new indoor masking guidance, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order that updates the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) in keeping with the current guidance.

In California, starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated workers indoors, consistent with the updated CDPH guidance, but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings. Employers must still provide a face covering upon request of an employee.

The order also extends the current Emergency Temporary Standard through May 5, 2022 to ensure the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board has time to review the new guidance in anticipation of the next readoption of the ETS.

