Governor signs legislation expanding Buy New Mexico initiative

Supports local, veteran-owned, and Native-owned businesses

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed legislation expanding the state’s Buy New Mexico initiative, broadening procurement preference for local businesses and keeping state dollars in New Mexico.

Building on the program first launched by the governor in 2019 to keep more state spending in New Mexico, Senate Bill 39 increases the bidding preference New Mexico businesses receive when seeking state contracts, extends in-state preference to local Native-owned businesses operating on tribal land, and expands the bidding preference for veteran-owned businesses. The legislation passed both chambers of the Legislature with unanimous support.

“Keeping more state dollars right here in New Mexico supports local businesses and grows our economy,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Smart policies like these are what makes our state a great place to be in business. This administration believes in supporting a thriving and healthy economy, and that starts right here at home.”

The governor was joined by sponsors Sen. Benny Shendo and Rep. Harry Garcia, General Services Department Secretary John Garcia, Santa Clara Pueblo Governor J. Michael Chavarria, and Jemez Pueblo Governor Raymond Loretto. Also in attendance to celebrate the enactment of SB 39 were New Mexico veteran business owners and representatives of local chambers of commerce, including the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, and the New Mexico Veterans Business Outreach Center.

“This effort is a boost for New Mexico resident-owned businesses, and will now create equity for Native American-owned businesses, keeping more spending on goods and services in-state and helping grow our economy and create local jobs,” said Sen. Shendo. “I’d like to thank Governor Lujan Grisham for supporting and expanding this program, and for signing this into law today.”

“Expanding the Buy New Mexico initiative to give preference to veteran and tribal owned local businesses is the right thing to do,” said Rep. Garcia. “Our veterans have earned the right to be at the top of the list when our state invests money in contracts with businesses.”

“This momentous occasion acknowledges tribally-owned businesses as one and the same as other in-state businesses and will expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses in the state of New Mexico,” said Santa Clara Pueblo Governor J. Michael Chavarria. “We thank Senator Shendo, Senator Pope, and Representative Garcia for carrying SB 39, and we are grateful to the entire legislature for unanimously passing the bipartisan bill. Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature continue to create a business friendly atmosphere that will keep the New Mexico economy growing.”

“I want to thank Governor Lujan Grisham and the Legislature for their support of the tens of thousands of military veterans in New Mexico,” said Chris Pacheco, owner of Pluma Construction Systems in Albuquerque. “The bidding preference for New Mexico veteran-owned businesses has been essential in my company obtaining state government contracts, allowing Pluma to grow its annual revenues and create jobs for New Mexicans.”

SB 39 reforms the state procurement code by:

Increasing the bidding preference of New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts from 5% to 8%.

Allowing, for the first time, Native American-owned businesses operating on tribal land to qualify as certified New Mexico resident businesses and receive the same bidding preference as other in-state companies.

Renewing the 10% bidding preference for certified New Mexico resident veteran businesses, which is due to expire June 30 without action by the Legislature to extend it.

Doubling the cap on New Mexico veteran-owned businesses receiving the 10% bidding preference from those with annual revenues up to $3 million to those with annual revenues up to $6 million.

The Buy New Mexico initiative has resulted in a 9% increase in New Mexico businesses registering with the state to become notified of upcoming contract awards since its launch in 2019, enabling state procurement to contract with local businesses when possible and supporting local economies.

Each year, the state of New Mexico and local public bodies spend billions of dollars to buy goods and services, including everything from janitorial supplies to computers, landscaping services to legal representation. The goal of the Buy New Mexico initiative is to drive more of those purchasing dollars to in-state businesses, helping them grow and create more jobs in communities around the state.