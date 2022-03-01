An Undiscovered Side of Las Vegas Is Revealed in Award-Winning Documentary 'Parkway of Broken Dreams'

Key art for Parkway of Broken Dreams by Hernan Valencia

Now available on video-on-demand and DVD, this historical doc by filmmaker Pj Perez explores the rise and fall of alternative culture in Vegas during the 1990s

Unlike the Seattle grunge, New York punk, or L.A. rock scenes, no one has shared the story of this ‘90s scene on Maryland Parkway in Vegas, which was a brief, beautiful flash of culture and community.” — Pj Perez

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its sellout world premiere in Las Vegas and a fall festival run that netted several Best Documentary awards, feature documentary " Parkway of Broken Dreams " is now available on demand at Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vimeo On Demand and Xumo, or on DVD via parkwayofbrokendreams.com and in select stores.Directed by former magazine editor and journalist Pj Perez, "Parkway of Broken Dreams" documents how, as alternative culture exploded in the 1990s, it took root along one stretch of road in Las Vegas: Maryland Parkway. Located adjacent to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, it was where college students and the creative class came to study, socialize, dine and shop, packing independent coffee shops and record stores, filling bars and makeshift music venues, and listening to the student-run college radio station, KUNV, which provided the aural connective tissue for the whole scene through its innovative and award-winning "Rock Avenue'' programming.But by the dawn of the 2000s, that scene on Maryland Parkway almost entirely disappeared. Rock Avenue was canceled. Record stores went under. Coffeehouses shuttered. The art, poetry and music, for the most part, moved downtown, and Maryland Parkway today looks very different: rising new UNLV construction projects mixed with a collection of decades-old shopping centers and proliferation of chain restaurants. Those walking the sidewalks at night are less likely to be students than residents of the surrounding neighborhoods, bus riders biding time between routes, or individuals living on the streets.“When I tell people who know nothing about Las Vegas – outside of gambling and nightlife – about the scene we had on Maryland Parkway, they're always fascinated,” said Perez, whose own creative career was birthed in that scene. “Unlike the Seattle grunge scene, New York punk scene, or L.A. rock scene, no one has really shared with the larger world the story of the ‘90s Maryland Parkway cultural scene in Vegas, which was somehow like all of the above, combined into one brief, beautiful – and sometimes tragic – flash of culture, community and diversity."Production on "Parkway of Broken Dreams" started in June 2018, although Perez started developing the idea for the documentary not long after his sprawling oral history of the scene was published in alternative newspaper Las Vegas Weekly almost 13 years earlier. A successful crowdfunding campaign held in September 2018 via the filmmaker-specific website Seed&Spark raised more than $13,000 toward production of the film from nearly 200 backers.Over the course of about 18 months, Perez traveled around the United States to film more than two dozen interviews for the documentary, along the way collecting dozens of hours of archival footage for the film from various sources, including the UNLV-TV archives, private home videos, and camcorder documentarians.The film premiered to a sold-out crowd in October 2021 at the Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas and went on to play at several festivals that fall, winning the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the 2021 Silver State Film Festival and the 10 Degrees Hotter Award for Documentary Feature at the 2021 Valley Film Festival. A 60-minute version of the film is scheduled to be distributed nationally to public television stations starting late March.

Parkway of Broken Dreams Official Trailer